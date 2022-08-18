Someone bought a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket in west Omaha

Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a west Omaha Hy-Vee has a $1 million winning ticket.

The Nebraska Lottery said Thursday that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions drawing matched the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball number. The ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 1000 S. 178th St., which is northeast of 180th and Pacific Streets.

The winning numbers were 33, 35, 41, 45 and 51, with a Mega Ball of 1.

Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100. They also could just read the preceding paragraph.

A total of 29% in federal and state taxes will be withheld, a lottery spokesman said, so the winner will get a payment of $710,000.

The odds of winning $1 million playing Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

Late last month, an Omaha woman bought some Mega Millions tickets at the Baker's near 156th Street and West Dodge Road as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. She also bought a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing. Her Powerball ticket had the first five winning numbers but not the Powerball, meaning she won $1 million before taxes.