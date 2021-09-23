Someone who bought Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Valley has won $70,000

Check out these 5 things to know about the Powerball lottery in Nebraska.
A person who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Valley is holding a ticket worth $70,000, the Nebraska Lottery said.
One ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 drawing matched all five winning numbers for the $70,000 jackpot, lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Love's Travel Stop at 26120 E. Meigs St. in Valley.
The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 drawing were 6, 11, 24, 34, 35.
Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery headquarters in Lincoln.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2021
Matthew Strunc, 10, of Omaha, balances double corn heads during a Nebraska Alumni Association party ahead of the Huskers vs. Sooners football game at Fassler Hall in Oklahoma City on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cayden Bluhm has the ball punched out by Omaha Skutt's Nolan Schwartz at Bennington High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West senior Jayna Hope holds a balloon before a game against Millard South at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jake Gassaway tackles Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Marine honor guard stands during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
David Gibbs Sr. salutes during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday. Gibbs, a Navy veteran, served 26 years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts a pass against Buffalo during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Buffalo's Daishon Folsom gets a hand on Nebraska Adrian Martinez's face mask in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) celebrates a touchdown in the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne (0) is a moment too late in trying to sack Buffalo's Kyle Vantrease (7) in the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Buffalo on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks to an official after a touchdown against Buffalo was called back on pass interference in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a first down past Buffalo's James Patterson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff and Lori Wheeler rest in the shade outside Memorial Stadium before the start of the Nebraska and Buffalo game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People pay their respects during the procession for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page outside Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha on Friday. Cpl. Page, along with 12 other American service men and women, was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Brodersen, accompanied by wife Erin and 11 month old Maverick, holds up an American flag before Cpl. Daegan Page's procession passes by on the 96th Street bridge over Interstate 80 on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People line Abbott Drive to pay their respects to Cpl. Daegan Page as the procession carrying his body drove through Omaha on Friday. Page was killed in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Darlene Weil waits for Cpl. Daegan Page's procession. Weil's grandson, Dylan Weil, is a loadmaster on a C-17 and was helping evacuate people out of Afghanistan.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Sun (11) stretches before the start of the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ethan Bradford throws in the bullpen during a fall practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez runs in a touchdown in the second quarter against Fordham.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez celebrates Nebraska’s first touchdown in the first quarter in front of Fordham’s Mike Courtney.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Oliver Martin can’t catch up to this first-quarter pass in the end zone as Fordham’s Anthony Tony-Itoyah pursues.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer jumps over Adrian Martinez as he falls over Fordham's Jackson Barletta at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Catherine Burke, 2, plays in a John Deere tractor at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball over UNO's Lakyn Graves, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles, Lexi Rodriguez, Lexi Sun, Keonilei Akana, No. 6, and Callie Schwarzenbach celebrate a point in the fourth set against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles waits near the Nebraska locker room entrance before the Huskers play UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia's Kacie Evans celebrates a point against Arizona during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor tackles Elkhorn South's Josh McWilliams on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Katie Gallagan bumps the ball against Millard South at Elkhorn South High School on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jake Gassaway, left, and Josh Wilson, right, tackle Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jake Gassaway makes a juggling touchdown catch in front of Elkhorn South's Blake Daly in the second quarter on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bob Hinson walks in the former command center in what used to be StratCom's underground bunker. The door is one of the few things that remains after StratCom moved into a new building and the 55th Wing took over. President Bush was in this room during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest players went 22 months without playing a game. The long layoff created extra uncertainty for OPS teams as they returned to the field this week.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
