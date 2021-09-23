 Skip to main content
Someone who bought Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Valley has won $70,000
Someone who bought Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Valley has won $70,000

A person who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Valley is holding a ticket worth $70,000, the Nebraska Lottery said.

One ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 drawing matched all five winning numbers for the $70,000 jackpot, lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Love's Travel Stop at 26120 E. Meigs St. in Valley.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 drawing were 6, 11, 24, 34, 35.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

