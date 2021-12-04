'Something here for everybody': Christmas in the Village draws diverse crowd to North Omaha

On one side of 24th Street in North Omaha on Saturday afternoon, you could watch live music performances.

On the other side, a Nativity scene complete with a camel.

Those were just some of the sights sorely missing when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been the 11th annual Christmas in the Village in 2020.

Saturday marked the event's return to the 24th and Lake Historic District, where a diverse gathering of people enjoyed Christmas festivities and time with friends and neighbors under a sunny December sky.

“We’re having a good time,” host Jamie Robinson said.

Robinson said people’s spirits “always glow” during the event, no matter how cold or warm it is.

She credits the organizational efforts of the Empowerment Network, including founder and President Willie Barney and operations director Vicki Quaites-Ferris.

“They’re great, great organizers,” Robinson said.

Racial diversity in the crowd was apparent in the historically Black neighborhood — a point of pride for the organizers.