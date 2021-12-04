'Something here for everybody': Christmas in the Village draws diverse crowd to North Omaha

On one side of 24th Street in North Omaha on Saturday afternoon, you could watch live music performances.
On the other side, a Nativity scene complete with a camel.
Those were just some of the sights sorely missing when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been the 11th annual Christmas in the Village in 2020.
Saturday marked the event's return to the 24th and Lake Historic District, where a diverse gathering of people enjoyed Christmas festivities and time with friends and neighbors under a sunny December sky.
“We’re having a good time,” host Jamie Robinson said.
Robinson said people’s spirits “always glow” during the event, no matter how cold or warm it is.
She credits the organizational efforts of the Empowerment Network, including founder and President Willie Barney and operations director Vicki Quaites-Ferris.
“They’re great, great organizers,” Robinson said.
Racial diversity in the crowd was apparent in the historically Black neighborhood — a point of pride for the organizers.
“It shows that people can come together in unity” and have fun, said Timothy Christian, president of the Empowerment Network board. “There’s something here for everybody to enjoy. Whether you’re young or old or any race, there is something for you here to participate in.”
Bob and Jan Drake, who live in west Omaha, perused a selection of books along 24th Street as they took in the event.
The Drakes, both 83, said they like to attend multicultural events and meet new people.
“We have learned … all of the laws and regulations in the world are not going to stop racism” and that people need to see one another as people, Bob Drake said. “It’s part of our learning and growing experience.”
Nicole Gurnon, a 39-year-old Bellevue resident, said she would like to see events like Christmas in the Village sprout up across the metro area.
“This is something that’s pretty important for me to support annually,” she said.
The Douglas County Health Department was on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccines. The collaboration between the Health Department and Empowerment Network drew praise from former Omaha City Councilwoman Brenda Council.
“We’re promoting everything that’s good, healthy and family-oriented here,” the North Omaha native said.