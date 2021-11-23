Sometimes-chilly but dry weather in store for Omaha area over next few days

The forecast for the next several days in the Omaha area calls for dry conditions with highs ranging from the mid-30s to the upper 50s.

Wednesday's high should be in the low 50s, with south-southwest winds shifting to the north-northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Thursday's high is expected to be in the mid-30s, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s early Friday, but the high should reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.

The highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the 50s. Monday's high is expected to hit 57.

The entire period looks to be dry, which likely is welcome news for people traveling for the holiday.

"That's the bigger story — dry weather and really no travel impacts," said Van DeWald, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Over the next two weeks, the forecast indicates above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, according to an outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.