Sonic franchise owners to cover funeral and hospital expenses of shooting victims

Owners of the Omaha area Sonic franchise will cover funeral and out-of-pocket hospital expenses of four workers who were shot Saturday night at the Bellevue Sonic Drive-in.
Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed in the shooting at 1307 Cornhusker Road.
Kenneth Gerner, 25, suffered critical injuries and remains at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Zoey Lujan, 18, was in critical but stable condition at the Nebraska Medical Center, a family spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for Bryant Morrison, who owns the Bellevue Sonic, said Wednesday that the Morrisons have provided group and individual counseling as needed for all employees.
A GoFundMe started by the Morrison family had raised more than $18,400 Wednesday night, with Sonic franchises across the country contributing.
“As we work to rebuild, we know there are and will be out of pocket expenses facing our team members and their families ranging from funeral expenses to medical expenses,” the Morrisons wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We are providing grief counseling for our team and planning a permanent memorial at the drive-in when it is rebuilt.”
Sonic Corporate is also sending $5,000 to each of the families, the spokeswoman said.
