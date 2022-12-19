Sources: Feds search home of retired Omaha police captain, current PACE director

Federal agents recently searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, according to sources familiar with the search. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South Omaha.

An FBI spokeswoman did not return calls Monday asking about the nature of the search.

Gonzalez, executive director of Police Athletics for Community Engagement, declined to comment Monday, except to say, "PACE is moving along fine. For the stuff that was on social media today, there's no truth to a lot of it."

Gonzalez referred further questions to his brother, recently retired Deputy Omaha Police Chief Greg Gonzalez. Greg Gonzalez narrowly lost a race for Douglas County sheriff in November.

Greg Gonzalez told The World-Herald that it was his understanding that federal agents are in the process of an audit. It is not clear whether the focus of the inquiry involves PACE or the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association, which helped start PACE. Greg Gonzalez referred further questions to an attorney for the Omaha LPOA.

In order to qualify for a search warrant, federal agents would have had to convince a judge that they had probable cause to believe a crime had been committed before entering someone's private property. A law enforcement source said the investigation has been brewing for months.

PACE was founded in 2005 by the Omaha LPOA and Omaha Police Officer Tony Espejo. Espejo approached Rich Gonzalez, his then-sergeant, and broached the idea of helping at-risk youths through sports.

Rich Gonzalez retired from the Omaha Police Department in 2017 and became executive director of PACE. Greg Gonzalez, who retired from the Police Department in January, also has been prominent in volunteering for and promoting the organization.

PACE was one of dozens of organizations that received federal CARES Act grants that were administered by Douglas County and the Omaha Community Foundation. Records show the organization received $66,000.