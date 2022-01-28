South Dakota man dies in fiery crash in western Douglas County

A South Dakota man died after he crashed his vehicle in western Douglas County.

Demien Looking Elk, 46, died Jan. 21 inside his burning vehicle at 258th Street and West Center Road, said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A witness told deputies that she was driving behind Looking Elk's vehicle for about five miles and saw that he was driving erratically and sometimes into oncoming traffic. The woman told authorities that she saw the driver "bouncing around inside the vehicle."

Looking Elk's vehicle then suddenly swerved left near a driveway just past 258th Street and left the road on the south side and hit a large tree, the witness said.

Bystanders tried to get the man out of the burning vehicle but were unsuccessful, Hudson said.

