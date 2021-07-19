South Dakota woman is Omaha zoo's millionth visitor of 2021

A resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was the millionth visitor of 2021 to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Jenny Atkinson walked into the zoo about 10:35 a.m. Sunday. She was visiting the zoo with Christopher Unger and children Henri, age 9, and Charlie, 3.

Atkinson and her family were greeted by a zoo staff and the zoo’s animal ambassadors. They also received a complimentary membership to the zoo, a zoo gift basket, tickets to zoo rides and the Lozier theater and a golf cart tour with a giraffe encounter.