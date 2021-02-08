South Omaha 16-year-old signs Major League Soccer contract

In those family games, Ozzie was “the last one, the very little one,” Luis said. “In order for him to play with us, he had to be good. He always had to push himself.”

When Ozzie was about 5, his mother started asking his father to sign him up for a soccer team. But his father was too busy and kept putting her off.

“Finally one day he was playing inside of the house with my other two brothers,” Luis Cisneros said. “And they broke a window. That’s when my mom told my dad, OK, this is it. Find him a team.”

Santiago found a team for Ozzie. He played with an older brother, Alan, and a cousin, Edwin Cisneros, on a team in Alan’s age group for about a year. But then the team split up, and the coaches weren’t going to keep all the players, just Ozzie and a couple others.

So Santiago Cisneros formed a neighborhood team to keep the brothers and cousins together. They called it Los Guerreritos, after the name of the Mexican state, Guerrero, from which most of the families came. Los Guerreritos played in a South Omaha league at the Kroc Center and South High School in the summer.

That’s where Vicente Luis first saw Ozzie play.