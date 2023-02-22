More than a dozen South Omaha organizations and businesses that have been recommended to receive about $95 million in economic recovery money gathered Wednesday to send a united message to the Nebraska Legislature and the public.

Their message: They are ready, willing and able to do the projects they pitched, and they are united.

"What is important for us is to let the state senators and the community as a whole know that all the organizations are ready to deliver on these projects," said César García, executive director of Canopy South, a nonprofit group working on South Omaha redevelopment. "This is a historic moment where organizations in South Omaha are coming together to work regardless of the differences of the past and looking in the future at the only thing we need to focus on: a historic opportunity that we don't want to go to waste."

The South Omaha money is part of $335 million that the Nebraska Legislature approved last year to help North Omaha, South Omaha, Lincoln and other Nebraska communities that were disproportionately affected by the COVID pandemic. Most of the money in Legislative Bill 1024, the Economic Recovery Act, comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. In January, a contractor for the state, Olsson Engineering, recommended 35 Omaha-area projects to receive a combined $225 million of the funds, including the South Omaha proposals.

But those are only recommendations. The Legislature will consider bills this year making actual allocations. And questions have arisen whether the organizations will be able to complete the projects, given that many of the groups asked for more money than they are recommended to receive.

"The answer is yes," Garcia said. The groups have access to other funds or are raising more money — and in some cases are altering plans — but they can get them done, he said.

More than 50 people from the organizations gathered Wednesday to tout the projects at the historic Livestock Exchange Building in South Omaha.

The recommended South Omaha projects include, among others: $25 million for improvements to the Plaza de la Raza on South 24th Street and the surrounding neighborhood plus small business support; $11.8 million for a new Girls Inc. South Omaha Center; $10 million for OneWorld for a facility to include a healthcare workforce training center, behavioral health services and childcare; $8.1 million for a renovation of The Simple Foundation's community center and headquarters; $9 million to renovate and expand El Museo Latino; and $5.8 million for an economic development project that will include global marketplaces, housing and a commercial kitchen to support business and workforce development.

The project involving the global markets has been in the works since 2012, and much progress was being made before the pandemic slowed it down, said Marta Sonia Londoño Mejia, the spokesperson for the five organizations involved in it. They already have some of the capital and property they require, and the recommended grant would finally make it possible for them to access enough other financing.

"If they give the money as part of the project, we will do it for sure," she said.

García met with representatives of each nonprofit and business recommended to receive money, he said.

"I asked them to show me their plans to demonstrate that they had the capacity, because the last thing we wanted to do is to say that we're ready when we're not," he said. "I have seen their programs, I have talked to the architects, I have talked to their project managers, their owner's reps, and they're ready to go. . . . South Omaha has the capacity, desire, trust in the community, proven record for what we submitted."