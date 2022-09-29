South Omaha health, recreation campus scrapped by developer after cost rises

A health and recreational campus that would have spanned a 25-acre industrial tract of land no longer is on the table.

Developers found that the project, which was expected to cost more than $100 million, no longer was feasible on the site, David Lutz said.

Lutz is president and co-founder of Community Health Development Partners, the company behind the proposed campus.

"What became clear is what we thought was going to be a $100 million project was multiples of that," he said.

The site, near South 28th and Martha Streets, proved difficult to build on. Infrastructure costs would have been much higher than anticipated, Lutz said.

The project, dubbed The Intersections, was introduced in November 2021. It would have offered recreational facilities, including an electronic sports arena and for-profit health care programming.

The boundaries of the campus would have been roughly Martha Street on the north, Deer Park Boulevard on the south, Interstate 480 to the west and Union Pacific railroad tracks to the east.

Lutz said developers had yet to close on the land, so no work has been done beyond a construction fence going up. But developers did purchase about 20 homes near the site.

At the time, homeowners were able to take anything they wanted from the houses, so many are stripped. Lutz said they're working on a plan that would restore the houses before putting them back in the community, either for sale or rent.

Lutz said several parties have expressed interest in working with Community Health Development Partners on the housing element.

"We're committed to leaving the neighborhood in at least as good of condition as we found it," he said.

The organization paid above market value for the homes, so it's likely they will take a loss on the homes and overall project.

Lutz said his group still plans to complete a project in Omaha. It would be smaller in scope and would be completed in pieces.

Splitting the project into smaller pieces would be quicker and more cost effective, Lutz said.

He said he expects the first portion to focus on health and wellness and be placed within the general vicinity of the original site.

Not being able to complete the project as intended is disappointing, he said.

"It was an ambitious plan, and I think it would have been great for the community. Everything needs to fit together well, and that just didn't work," Lutz said. "But we're committed to do something in Omaha that's going to have some of the same components the original plan would have. We're still very focused and excited to do things for the Omaha community."