South Omaha health, recreation campus scrapped by developer after cost rises

A health and recreational campus, known as The Intersections, is no longer on the table after costs rose too high. The project would have included buildings for eSports, action sports, fitness training and medical and wellness services as well as turf fields.
LEO A DALY
A drone image of the area planned for development of a health and recreational campus. The boundaries would have been roughly Martha Street on the north, Deer Park Boulevard on the south, Interstate 480 to the west and Union Pacific railroad tracks to the east.
The boundaries of the campus would have been roughly Martha Street on the north, Deer Park Boulevard on the south, Interstate 480 to the west and Union Pacific railroad tracks to the east.
Lutz said developers had yet to close on the land, so no work has been done beyond a construction fence going up. But developers did purchase about 20 homes near the site.
At the time, homeowners were able to take anything they wanted from the houses, so many are stripped. Lutz said they're working on a plan that would restore the houses before putting them back in the community, either for sale or rent.
Lutz said several parties have expressed interest in working with Community Health Development Partners on the housing element.
"We're committed to leaving the neighborhood in at least as good of condition as we found it," he said.
The organization paid above market value for the homes, so it's likely they will take a loss on the homes and overall project.
Lutz said his group still plans to complete a project in Omaha. It would be smaller in scope and would be completed in pieces.
Splitting the project into smaller pieces would be quicker and more cost effective, Lutz said.
He said he expects the first portion to focus on health and wellness and be placed within the general vicinity of the original site.
Not being able to complete the project as intended is disappointing, he said.
"It was an ambitious plan, and I think it would have been great for the community. Everything needs to fit together well, and that just didn't work," Lutz said. "But we're committed to do something in Omaha that's going to have some of the same components the original plan would have. We're still very focused and excited to do things for the Omaha community."
