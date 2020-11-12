South Omaha Library to reopen to the public Monday

The South Omaha Library will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Monday, the Omaha Public Library system has announced.

The branch at 2828 Q St., on the Metropolitan Community College South Omaha campus, closed in March along with the city's 11 other branches to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The other branches were reopened in phases in September and October.

Omaha's libraries are subject to recent directed health measures imposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The measures limit capacity to 25% at each branch. Patrons are being encouraged to keep visits as short as possible or use curbside pick-up, which is available at all 12 branches.

Masks are required.

Plastic barriers have been installed at circulation desks, and much of the furniture for lounging and reading has been removed. Study and meeting rooms aren’t available, and computers are spaced out.