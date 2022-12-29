Southwest cancels more flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, but Friday outlook is better

Southwest Airlines canceled more flights Thursday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, but the airline expects things to return to normal in its network on Friday.

The most-used airline at the airport canceled 19 arriving and 20 departing flights Thursday, Omaha Airport Authority spokesman Steve McCoy said. Those Southwest flights were the only ones canceled at Eppley.

Thursday’s numbers are in line with the number of Southwest flights canceled at Eppley this week. The airline canceled 20 arriving flights and 20 departing flights Wednesday, 20 arriving flights and 21 departing flights Tuesday and 15 arriving flights and 20 departing flights on Monday.

Overall, the airline canceled more than 2,350 flights Thursday, according to FlightAware. The cancellations amount to 58% of the airline’s schedule and more than 95% of all canceled flights in the United States.

Thursday was shaping up to be Southwest’s last day of widespread cancellations.

The Dallas-based airline said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after operating at about one-third of its original schedule in recent days.

Southwest has struggled to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to operate flights. The airline has acknowledged that it has inadequate and outdated technology that can leave flight crews out of position when bad weather strikes.

CEO Robert Jordan acknowledged the outdated scheduling technology when speaking to reporters at Southwest headquarters a month ago. He called modernizing that technology a priority but did not give a timeline or dollar figure for that investment. He also did not explain why the airline had not already done the work.

In addition to stranding passengers, the flight cancellations also have separated many passengers from their checked luggage. Passengers can inquire about the status of their lost luggage at southwest.com/baginfo.

Southwest has added a page to its website specifically for stranded travelers. It invited customers to submit receipts for unexpected expenses. The airline said it would consider reimbursing “reasonable” expenses for meals, hotel rooms and alternate transportation incurred between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. Consumer advocates criticized the use of the word “reasonable” as too vague.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.