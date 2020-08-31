 Skip to main content
Southwest Omaha home destroyed by early morning fire
A fire destroyed a home early Monday near 163rd Street and West Center Road. 

The occupants of the split-level, single-family residence were able to get out without injury, but a dog was found dead inside the home, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. A cat was found alive. 

Firefighters were called to the house about 2:20 a.m. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home, which was valued at $162,000. The fire was declared under control at 2:42 a.m.

The Red Cross was at the scene to help the family find a place to stay. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

