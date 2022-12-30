Southwest resumes normal operations at Eppley, but reputational damage may last

Friday appeared to be a normal day at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

At the terminal’s north end, passengers checked their bags with Southwest Airlines and proceeded to the gates. Gone were the long lines of earlier this week, when people tried to rebook flights during the airline's meltdown that saw thousands of flights canceled across the nation.

Kendall Kamman and Gabriel Jarman, who arrived in Omaha on Friday from St. Louis on Eppley’s most used airline, reported no problems with their flight on Southwest.

“It was great,” Kamman said.

The couple’s flight was an example of the order the Dallas-based airline sought to restore. After operating at roughly one-third of its usual schedule the previous few days, the airline returned to a full schedule Friday with nearly 4,000 flights.

The airline canceled slightly more than 40 flights on Friday — none at Eppley — and operated at 99% of its schedule.

Still, signs remained of the turmoil. Luggage belonging to passengers nowhere near the airport was organized and stored near an unused baggage carousel, and even more was placed behind a roped-off temporary storage area.

Two Omaha travel agents predict it will take months, and perhaps years, for Southwest to restore passengers’ trust.

“They will have a lot of customers who are not going to forget what happened,” said Laura Dennis, travel adviser at Destinations Travel Center.

Robert Lopez, owner of Freedom Travel, said he’s hearing concerns from clients who, up until this week, were loyal Southwest passengers.

“They are actually now gunshy” about booking with the airline again, he said.

Some of Southwest’s problems that came to light during and after last week’s winter storms include an outdated crew-scheduling technology that left flight crews out of place. Lopez, who said he worked for Southwest years ago, called the airline’s systems “archaic.”

“It will take several years, unfortunately, I think for Southwest to kind of get everything where it needs to be as well as kind of dig themselves out of that hole they built,” he said.

Although hesitant to predict what could happen, Lopez theorized that the airline could be fined by the federal government, which has vowed to investigate what happened. He also expressed dismay at the high prices other airlines charged stranded passengers who sought alternatives to Southwest. Dennis said other airlines often charged $500 to $1,000 more than the Southwest fare.

“There needs to also be some kind of precedent and cap set in place so this can’t happen,” Lopez said.

While Southwest’s brand has been tarnished with travelers, Dennis said she thinks the airline will weather the proverbial storm.

“Do I think it’s going to be their first choice every time? No, I don’t,” she said. But Southwest will remain an option because it has the most nonstop destinations from Eppley.

In an email to The World-Herald, a Southwest spokesperson said: "We look forward to the opportunity to address any needs of our customers over the coming days as we strive to return to our previous level of Southwest hospitality and reliability."

Passengers can inquire about the status of their lost luggage at southwest.com/baginfo. Passengers whose flight has been canceled or significantly delayed can also request a refund from their unused ticket at southwest.com/traveldisruption. The refunds apply to scheduled flights that began Christmas Eve and will run through Monday.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

