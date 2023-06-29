Southwest Airlines will add a weekly nonstop flight between Omaha and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, next January, the Omaha Airport Authority announced Thursday.

The flight will leave Eppley Airfield at 12:30 p.m. each Saturday beginning Jan. 13 and arrive at 4:40 p.m. The return flight will leave from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 1:55 p.m. and also will land at 4:40 p.m.

Southwest began service to Omaha in 1995 and is currently the largest airline serving Eppley, with about 37% of the airport’s market share, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation.

Fort Lauderdale will be the airline’s 13th nonstop destination from Omaha, including Atlanta, Chicago-Midway, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.-Reagan National from Omaha. Southwest also provides seasonal service to Nashville and Tampa.

“Southwest has more than doubled their number of nonstop destinations from Omaha in the last eight years,” said Steve McCoy, the airport authority’s chief information and development officer, in a statement, calling it “a testament to passenger demand in Omaha driven by the strong local economy.”

Last year, about 4.5 million passengers used Eppley, the airport authority said. Eight airlines fly about 70 flights per day to 31 nonstop destinations.

Close Deb Haman, who works for the Omaha Airport Authority, dusts the airport's "Welcome to Omaha" sign after the morning rush at Eppley Airfield. Departure screen during the mid-morning rush at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Arrival and departure screens during the mid-morning rush at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Travelers check in for their flights during the mid-morning rush at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Passengers head inside Eppley Airfield in Omaha on January 23, 2018. A security checkpoint during the midmorning rush at Eppley Airfield in January 2018. Construction of the airport's new rental car and parking garage area at Eppley Airfield on January 23, 2018. Construction of the airport's new rental car and parking garage area at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on January 23, 2018. Rendering of the parking structure that is being added to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Neb. The mid-morning rush at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on January 23, 2018. An escalation of travelers during the mid-morning rush at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Arriving travelers await their luggage at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.