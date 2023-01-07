Spices found to be a significant source of lead poisoning in Douglas County

Contaminated spices were determined to be the second-leading cause of lead poisoning in Douglas County children in 2021.

The reason? Medical testing of families fleeing war-torn Afghanistan found a number of children with high lead levels.

The Douglas County Health Department traced the source of the lead to food, specifically lead-contaminated spices, said Naudia McCracken, supervisor of the lead poisoning prevention program at the Health Department.

McCracken said the test results brought into sharper focus an issue she’d already been concerned about: A lack of regulatory standards for herbs and spices and the resulting potential for anyone to ingest too much lead from their meals.

In the case of these families, they were using spices purchased in their home countries, McCracken said. Refugee and immigrant children also are are greater risk of lead poisoning because of spices brought into the country or purchased at ethnic groceries. Because their cultures rely heavily on spices, immigrants from south Asia, especially India, Myanmar and Afghanistan, are most likely to be exposed, McCracken said.

But the broader community also could be exposed because testing has found lead and other contaminants in spices sold at grocery stores around the world, including under major brand names in the U.S.

The Douglas County Health Department says the spices most likely to contain lead include cumin, curry powder, masala, paprika, turmeric and chili powder. Herbs most likely to contain lead include oregano and bay leaves. Lead has also been found in some tea leaves and dark chocolate.

Public health advocates have been calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to set limits on heavy metals in food (heavy metals, including lead, are metals that are relatively dense and toxic at low doses). However, no limits have been set.

Consumer Reports in 2021 tested 126 herbs and spices, including major brands, and said it found that almost one-third contained heavy metals at levels high enough to raise health concerns. The organization is collecting signatures on a petition calling on the FDA to undertake tighter regulation.

A spokeswoman for the FDA said the agency does monitor the food supply and will remove foods, including spices, that are determined to be hazardous. The agency doesn’t need to have a regulatory standard to do so, the FDA says.

By law, according to the FDA, food manufacturers and processors have to significantly minimize or prevent exposure to chemical hazards — including lead.

Additionally, the FDA says it has been in talks with the American Spice Trade Association to learn more about contaminants in spices and options for working collaboratively to help reduce levels.

The American Spice Trade Association told The World-Herald it supports FDA limits on heavy metals in spices. The association noted that the European Commission has set limits and that the World Health Organization is studying the issue.

McCracken and others say explicit limits set by the FDA are needed. Otherwise, “the person who is consuming is the one who has to change what they are doing instead of addressing the root cause,” she said.

In 2021, at least 19% of children (17 kids) who tested high for lead in Douglas County likely got it from spices, McCracken said. The percentage could be higher because not all parents allow health investigators into their homes to look for causes. Refugee/Asian immigrant children made up 25% of lead poisoning cases in Douglas County in 2021, she said.

The primary cause of lead poisoning among children — nationally and in Douglas County — remains lead paint, either chips or dust. In 2021, 69% of Douglas County children testing high likely ingested the lead from paint chips or dust.

The potential presence of lead in spices caught the attention of a University of Nebraska at Omaha chemistry class, and students there performed what appears to be the only systematic testing of spices sold in Omaha.

Nikae Perkinson, chemistry instructor, said her students found lead in every sample purchased in Omaha. The levels varied, but the highest levels were found in thyme and basil.

“Our exploratory studies found detectable level of lead (Pb) in every spice we tested, regardless of whether they were from a grocery store or a specialty store. Some of the spices we tested were organic,” she said.

Students tested 13 different spices, including turmeric, basil, ginger, thyme, curry powder and two supplements — a turmeric supplement and a ginger root supplement, she said. All contained some level of lead.

Perkinson offered these caveats: These were students, not professionals, and the tests were not done in a certified laboratory. To account for that, each sample was tested by three sets of students.

One of the students, Brandon Wallroff, said the results underscore the need to be informed.

“Everybody without exception was surprised,” Wallroff said. “At the very least, people should note there are products in their community that have lead in them.”

McCracken advises concerned families to purchase quality spices from major grocery outlets. If shopping at an ethnic grocery, be certain to purchase only spices that have labels and that the labels include language in English.

Lead gets into the spices typically during manufacturing, but it can also come from the environment during cultivation or from cookware during food preparation. In some cases, lead is intentionally added to spices. In the case of turmeric, researchers say some manufacturers will add lead chromate to the spice to give it a brighter yellow or increase the weight and thus profitability.

Anyone can be poisoned by lead, but children under the age of 7 suffer the worst, lifelong effects because their neurological systems are still developing. Federal health officials consider lead poisoning the most preventable environmental disease of young children. In children, lead-poisoning can impair intellectual development and contribute to behavioral problems.

Among adults, the health effects include high blood pressure, distractedness, hearing loss, and gastrointestinal distress.

The issue has been personal for McCracken.

An immigrant herself, McCracken grew up eating heavily spiced foods. She hails from Guyana, a South American country where the largest ethnic group is of Indian descent. Where she once ate curry-type meals a couple of times a week, she now does so about once a month, she said.

She cut back on traditional spices before her children were born and now they haven’t developed a familiarity and affection for the foods she grew up with.

“They really don’t like it, it’s a struggle to get them to try it,” she said. “It’s hard to change your culture and what you eat. It actually made me feel really sad.”

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022