Spotty rainfall reported in and around Omaha area with more possible

Two light rainstorms moved through the Omaha metro area late Wednesday, bringing a trace of precipitation to some locations and up to a few tenths of an inch in others.

"It was very spotty," said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We didn't see anything in Valley or at Eppley (Airfield), but there was light rain in Elkhorn. Some areas received a few tenths of an inch."

Rain fell in Dodge and Washington Counties between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Miller said. The rain that tracked across northwest Omaha fell about 11:30 p.m.

Chances for more rain will occur in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s, Miller said. Forecasters put the chance of rain in the evening at 50% along with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

More rain is expected Friday night through Saturday. Some areas around Omaha could see an inch or more of precipitation.

The forecast also calls for high temperatures of around 70 degrees Friday and 60 Saturday.

