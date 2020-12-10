Spring Lake volunteers are trying to clean up trash as fast as it gets dumped

Horvath said there were piles of trash in the ravine, which apparently has been used as a dumping ground for decades. There was so much stuff that she purchased an $8,000 ATV to haul bigger items out to an area where the city could haul it away. She paid for the ATV herself.

On Saturday, the effort spread to nearby Spring Lake Golf Course, where members were asked by the landscape architects of the CSO stormwater control installations if they would do some weeding.

Alleys and dead-end streets surrounding the wooded ravine make it easy for people to dump things after dark. They think no one is watching and no one cares, Bonet said.

She said it’s time for a serious effort to educate the community to stop dumping and carry their picnic trash out of the park. Trash cans are often overflowing after days of heavy park use.

“It’s frustrating, because the Spring Lake Park Team and the old neighborhood association have been fighting the illegal dumping since the 1980s,” Bonet said. “I really think the city and parks maintenance need to step up their plan and do more.”