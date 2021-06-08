Sprint fined $50,000 for overcharging Omahans

Sprint has been fined $50,000 after overcharging Omaha customers over a six-year period.

Tuesday, the Nebraska Public Service Commission dismissed a formal complaint and levied a fine against the wireless carrier.

Over six years, Sprint admitted to overcharging every customer, on every line, within Omaha city limits, said Commissioner Crystal Rhoades. The overcharge affected more than 77,000 Sprint customers and totaled more than $296,000.

By levying the $50,000 fine, Rhoades said in a prepared statement, the commission is "sending a message that carriers need to be more responsible to the consumer and that such blatant errors will not be tolerated."

The commission opened a formal complaint against Sprint in March 2019. The carrier was charging users in Omaha an enhanced wireless 911 surcharge of 50 cents per active wireless telephone number. The surcharge set annually by the commission has been at 45 cents since 2012.

The complaint also alleged that Sprint mislabeled the surcharge on billing statements, referring to it as "Omaha City Tax" rather than the enhanced wireless 911 surcharge.