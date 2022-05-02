Stache for cash: Growing mustaches becomes charitable force in Omaha

Kris Covi makes a lot of funny and fanciful claims about the powers that come from growing a mustache.

That if you have a mustache, police officers can’t stop you, unless they, too, have mustaches.

That a Gallup study found having a mustache makes you 18% sexier.

That a mustache will give you mechanical skills.

“I recently rebuilt a carburetor, and I don’t even know what a carburetor is,” Covi said.

While none of those things are true, mustaches have undoubtedly proved to be a powerful force for good in Omaha.

Since launching in 2009, Omaha’s Mustaches for Kids affiliate has raised nearly $5 million to help a variety of charitable causes in support of children. The kickoff of this year’s annual drive is set for Thursday.

Mustaches for Kids chooses new kids-related charities to support each year. The beneficiaries of this year’s drive will be the Child Saving Institute and Kids Can Community Center.

“Absurdity meets philanthropy” is how Covi likes to describe Mustaches for Kids, in which men sign up to spend a month growing a mustache from scratch, collecting pledges for their efforts.

It’s been so phenomenally successful, Omaha’s Mustaches for Kids chapter has become the nation’s largest, with Covi now serving as president of both the local affiliate and the national organization.

It all started when a friend of Covi’s brother heard about the national Mustaches for Kids organization and talked to the Covis about it.

“We realized if we grew mustaches and said it was for kids, our wives would have to let us do it,” he said.

Those staches raised lots of cash. That first year in 2009, about 30 participants raised a total of $20,000 for a summer camp for kids fighting cancer.

But the Omaha charity was just getting started. Last year’s drive, which had 260 participants, raised $835,000 for two different charities.

Here’s how it works.

It starts with an annual kickoff party, which this year is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Two Fine Irishmen. Participants start off there clean-shaven and begin growing their mustaches.

There are rules: No facial hair below the mouth, meaning no beards, Van Dycks or Fu Manchus. Just a straight-line mustache, as thick as you can grow it.

The participants use a variety of means to collect pledges for their efforts. They hit up family, friends, co-workers or anyone else who asks them about the new mustache they seem to be growing.

Some hold special side events. One established an unhealthy running event called the “Beer and Bacon .5K,” in which paying participants meet in a bar parking lot, walk a half-kilometer, and then eat some bacon. Covi, a 49-year-old Omaha attorney who is a stand-up comedian on the side, does a comedy show to raise money.

The participants regather each week to monitor their progress in growing their mustaches — checkpoints that Covi insists “are not an excuse to get together once a week to drink beer.”

The whole thing culminates with the Stache Bash, a final costume party where awards are handed out for the most fundraising and the best and nastiest mustaches.

“The reason it is so successful, as much as I’d like to say it’s the altruistic nature of these fine men, is because it’s a blast,” Covi said. “We talk about how to make this fun, and the money just finds us.”

Information on signing up can be found at m4komaha.com.

