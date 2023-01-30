Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school

A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools.

The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

Officers responded to the Secondary Success Program for middle school students at 3030 Spaulding St. about 11 a.m. for a report of two students having a disturbance, the spokesman said. While en route to the school, officers learned one of the students had a knife and there had been a cutting.

Staff members responded immediately to the disturbance, Michaela Jackson, the school's program director, said. One of the staff members who was attempting to separate the students was cut.

The student was taken to Omaha police headquarters to be interviewed.

Because of the altercation, the building was placed in "secure" status for about 30 minutes, with all exterior doors locked and no one allowed in or out of the school as classes continued.

"We take these matters very seriously," Jackson wrote in a letter to parents. "We are working with our district safety office, our on-site security team and the Omaha Police Department to ensure the safety of our school environment."

The Secondary Success Program serves as the alternative program for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders in Omaha Public Schools. The program provides instruction in core academic areas as well as social and life skills curriculum, problem-solving strategies and service learning opportunities.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023