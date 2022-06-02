Staffing shortage delays yard waste pickup in Omaha again

Omaha residents will likely experience a delay in yard waste collection this week and next due to an “unforeseen staffing shortage” at the city’s waste removal contractor.

Contractor FCC Environmental Services was unable to pick up yard waste Thursday, and the problem is expected to persist Friday, according to a press release from the Omaha Public Works Department. The delay will impact multiple neighborhoods, including most homes north of Blondo Street. For those residents, yard waste will be picked up on Monday.

Delays are expected to continue in all service areas next week due to the staffing shortage, according to the city.

Residents should still put out carts and yard-waste bags by 6 a.m. on their regularly scheduled days. If items are not collected, residents are asked to leave yard waste bags in their typical location. FCC employees will circle back the following day or later in the week.

Missed garbage and recycling collections can be reported to the solid waste hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled collection day. Additional information can be found at www.wasteline.org.

This is at least the second time in less than a month that yard waste collection has been delayed due to staffing issues at FCC. Services were delayed in May when the company had a number of workers who were unable to report to work.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.