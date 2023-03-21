Six years after city officials announced a plan to build a fifth precinct with a promise of 900 total officers, the Omaha Police Department has stumbled to a staffing level that is as small as it was seven years ago.

The department currently has 798 sworn, full-time police officers among its ranks — 108 short of the 906 officers authorized in the city budget. That’s 88% of its total authorized strength.

The vacancy gap between working officers and the city’s hiring goal has widened rapidly in the past few years and is now the largest in at least two decades. The staffing crisis has forced the department to alter some of its operations and will likely lead to pay increases as the city competes with other law enforcement agencies to hire officers amid a nationwide recruitment and retention crunch.

Chief Todd Schmaderer attributes Omaha’s losses to earlier-than-normal retirements and sudden resignations of officers who are heading to other law enforcement agencies or different careers for better pay or a less stressful work environment.

Just last year, the department lost 50 officers. As of Friday, 18 officers have departed this year.

Schmaderer said he is concerned about his officers’ exhaustion levels but again reassured that the departures haven’t affected the department’s public services.

He said the department has maintained response times for priority calls (a citywide average of 5 minutes and 33 seconds for the highest priority calls) and kept a high clearance rate for homicides (nearly 87% in 2022), while violent crime has decreased from the year prior. He pointed to the active shooter at the west Omaha Target on Jan. 31 and said he was proud of officers’ swift response times to that major event.

“Right now I do feel that it has reached our staff in a burnout level,” he told The World-Herald in an interview last month. “Right now, we don’t feel the public has been impacted in a negative manner — crime-wise, safety-wise.”

However, Schmaderer said there is a dangerous breaking point: if the department were to shrink even further to 150 vacancies.

On the hiring front, fewer officer applications has led to smaller recruit class sizes, which in recent years had boasted rosters at or close to the training academy’s maximum capacity of 60 potential officers. Schmaderer said they could have made the latest class larger, but didn’t feel there were enough applicants with appropriate background and experience.

Even still, not all become sworn officers.

Look no further than the department’s current recruit class to see the troubles. The class was originally supposed to have 41 recruits, but it began on Feb. 6 with 39 recruits — 34 rookies and five veteran officers from other agencies. Then two recruits failed the physical test and didn’t show up the next day to retake it.

And since then, three more rookies have dropped out. The five veteran recruits have five more weeks of training until they can be policing on the streets. The remaining 29 rookies won’t graduate until July.

In January and February, the department launched another hiring campaign, spending more money and advertising to more potential applicants in more states and cities than before, Schmaderer said. The department aired TV commercials and ran digital advertising within a 500-mile radius, hitting cities like Minneapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis, Ames, Sioux Falls and Chicago.

Yet the department received 383 basic recruit applicants and 15 lateral, or veteran officer, applicants, a continued decrease from prior years. Last year, 486 people sent in applications and two years before that, 963 did.

Schmaderer had sent an email to the City Council in late January, explaining the vacancy gap and detailing his solutions to manage the losses.

“Our strategic plan for policing, the goal was to come off the highs, the spike (in violent crime) from the pandemic and take us back down to the 40-year lows we saw the four previous years to 2020,” he told The World-Herald. “So we haven’t altered our policing plan and our goals. We’ve made some management interventions and some changes from a leadership standpoint ... to free up and triage our officers’ time.”

Those decisions include:

Keeping a call center that was initially created during the pandemic and creating an online report filing system for citizens to report nonemergency crime. Both the call center and the online system decrease the number of 911 calls and need for officers to show up in person, Schmaderer said. Only certain offenses can be reported in these ways, such as theft, destruction of property, trespassing, lost items and harassment — if the suspect is not currently at the scene of the crime.

Enacting a “staffing crisis” emergency protocol that, according to city ordinance, allows the police chief to suspend officer response to non-injury vehicle collisions that don’t block travel. Schmaderer had first ordered this provision during the pandemic.

Schmaderer said data showed that traffic accidents were the eighth-highest type of call officers received but accounted for the second-most amount of officer time. If drivers are caught in a fender-bender, they’re told to exchange information, take their own photos for insurance purposes and file a state accident form.

“OPD has not received any complaints on the emergency protocols,” Schmaderer wrote in his email to the City Council.

This month, Schmaderer reassigned officers from the other five bureaus to staff the Uniform Patrol Bureau, or street officers. He said the patrol staffing was down 18 officers.

“We’ll try to augment that with some other personnel from some other units,” he said. “One of the things that we’ve tried to do with staffing over the years is to keep that uniform patrol staffing level. And I think we’ve done that fairly well over the last several years.”

Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert have had discussions with and plan to meet again with leaders of the Omaha Police Officers Association in April to reopen the union contract and renegotiate officer salaries — both entry level and current officers. Schmaderer and Stothert said they want the department to have the highest salaries in the state.

“The Omaha Police Department has dipped compared to other agencies around here who have reached out and boosted their salaries,” he said, mentioning the Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. “We feel in order to attract applicants, in order to have strong retention, the Omaha Police Department needs to be the flagship contractual department within the state.”

Stothert said she’s been comparing salaries, benefits and raises with rank promotions among other city, state and campus police agencies across Nebraska, and she and her team are prepared to make a strong offer at the bargaining table next month. She declined to share the specific numbers.

“I feel very strongly, we are the biggest (agency) in Nebraska, I think we’re the best in Nebraska and I think our officers need to be compensated,” Stothert said. “I think we not only need to be comparable, we need to be the best.”

Tony Conner, the president of the police union, didn’t return several messages seeking comment on the issue.

Schmaderer and his command staff are also looking at hiring more civilian Police Department workers who could take over duties not required to be completed by sworn officers. The City of Omaha’s 2023 annual budget noted that “eight new civilian positions were added to cover responsibilities previously assigned to sworn officers.”

One example: Schmaderer replaced a handful of sworn officers who were tasked with preparing body-worn camera footage and providing the video for court cases. Now non-sworn workers do that job, so the sworn officers can be used elsewhere, likely for patrolling.

The current total civilian staff in the Police Department is 149, up from 138 in 2016.

The department is not alone in its struggles to retain and recruit officers — other law enforcement agencies in cities nationwide have experienced more resignations and retirements than in Omaha.

A study published last month found that 11 of 14 large metropolitan police departments saw excess loss between 2.2% and 16% in addition to the normal turnover of 7% or 8% in the two years following the 2020 protests of the police murder of George Floyd. One agency was unaffected and two others saw small gains, the researchers said.

The Omaha department was on the lower end of that range, with a 3.8% excess loss, the researchers found. Departments that had roughly double or higher excess loss included those in Austin, Wichita, Denver, Salt Lake City and Seattle, which was the highest at 16%.

Justin Nix, an associate professor in criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who was one of the authors of the study, said the Omaha department has been “a little more resilient than other agencies” that were studied.

Stothert said she recently spoke to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who shared that his city’s police department is “woefully much shorter than we are,” she said.

Generally speaking, Nix said, a shortage of officers at police departments could lead to an increase in response times to lower priority calls, reassignment of special or extra assignments in order to provide a baseline level of patrol, higher caseloads for detectives and relaxed standards for new recruits.

“I’m concerned,” he said about staffing issues at law enforcement agencies across the country. “Maybe it’s not time to hit the panic button, but it’s something we should be concerned about and monitoring closely.”

Nix said fallout from the Floyd protests along with “defund the police” rhetoric affected officers and acted as a huge blow to staffing levels. But, Nix cautioned, for many agencies, recruitment and retention has been an ongoing problem since the 2008 Great Recession.

“There’s something to be said about whether it’s cool to be a cop. In this moment and in the last five or 10 years ago, the profession has lost some of its legitimacy, some of its luster,” Nix said. “If kids are growing up not aspiring to enter that field, there will be struggles for recruitment.”

Two months before she was reelected in 2017, Stothert, along with Schmaderer, announced plans to build a fifth Omaha police precinct. The facility, built in Elkhorn and aptly named the West Precinct, opened in September 2019. Along with it came a budgeted allowance for 902 officers and a promise from Stothert to reach that goal. But despite her insistence, the department has never achieved that measure, only reaching a historic high of 886 in 2020.

Stothert said city officials can’t plan for workers’ personal career decisions.

“We have an excellent police department, we have excellent management,” Stothert said. “Schmaderer has done a great job of managing through this, as well as managing through COVID and protests and anti-police sentiment. I think he’s done an excellent job at doing that.”

City Council President Pete Festersen said it was concerning to drop to the same number of Omaha officers as in 2016, while the city has continued to grow.

“The whole premise behind creating a fifth precinct to better serve west Omaha was that we would reach 900 officers to staff each precinct appropriately,” he said. “That number hasn’t been achieved and now we’re significantly behind.”

He said that Schmaderer and his officers are doing a good job prioritizing services but that “they’re stretched thin.” He supported Schmaderer’s solutions and said he backs increasing wages to recruit high-quality and diverse candidates to increase the ranks again.

The amount of overtime has increased from about $3 million departmentwide, $1.375 million of that for uniform patrol, in 2017 to $3.9 million total and $1.6 million for patrol officers in 2022.

Deputy Chief Scott Gray, who oversees the uniform patrol bureau, said officers are paid overtime if they are needed beyond their normal shift in order to cover calls or to address an uptick in crime. Officers are also paid overtime for special events, like basketball games or concerts or court appearances. Schmaderer said those special events have not been curtailed because of staffing.

The department may launch another hiring period in May or June, after the new pay in the union contract is finalized. And when the recruit classes finish, Schmaderer wants to start another one.

“Our goal is to go back to back to back,” he said.

