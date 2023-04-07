Standing Bear Lake will be chemically renovated Tuesday, one of the first steps in improving the northwest Omaha fishery.

That will remove the remaining fish population, part of an ongoing Aquatic Habitat Rehabilitation Project.

"Anglers will see improvement in the fishery after this renovation is complete," said Matthew Perrion, Southeast District fisheries biologist.

Public access to the area will be limited the day of application and all entrance roads will be closed during the application process.

The chemical treatment will remove common carp and yellow bass. That will improve water quality in hopes of making it more clear for sight-feeding species such as bluegills and largemouth bass. That allows them to forage more efficiently.

​"They directly compete with a lot of native sport fish trying to grow," Perrion said.

Funding is provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Aquatic Habitat and Angler Access Fund, federal aid in sport fish restoration, the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund and the City of Omaha.

The Aquatic Habitat Rehabilitation Project, also funded in part by anglers' fishing permits, includes boat launch facility upgrades, new kayak launch facility development, angler access improvements and in-lake habitat improvements.

Some smaller construction projects have begun; however, most will begin in June.

Largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish and walleye should be stocked later this year; black crappie are scheduled to be stocked in 2024.

Perrion said the lake has been drawn down so that less chemicals are required and other habitat improvements can be made this summer. Game and Parks will be placing trees on the lake bed and adding rock habitat structures where fish can spawn.

"The lake right now is like a bowl," Perrion said. "There's not much of any fish structure in the lake at all currently."

He said doing "resets" to flood-control lakes such as Standing Bear have shown that sports fish grow faster after renovations.

"Getting the yellow bass and carp out of there will be huge for the fishery," he said.