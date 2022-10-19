Standing Bear Lake would get improved boating, fishing access after yearlong closure

lake 2 Lake Standing Bear is one of Omaha's popular urban lakes.

One of Omaha's major lakes will be getting upgrades to make it friendlier for anglers and boaters.

Under a proposal announced Wednesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, improvements at Standing Bear Lake, which is near 132nd and Fort Streets, would include:

• Expanding the boat ramp to two lanes, up from one, and improving its accessibility for those who use wheelchairs.

• Adding a beach-type access point for kayak and non-motorized boat access. This would be adjacent to the boat ramp, which is now heavily used by all types of watercraft.

• Improving the parking lot to relieve congestion.

• Building bump-outs along the shoreline for anglers. These bump-outs and other lakeside features would be made wheelchair accessible.

• Overhauling the fish population and creating underwater habitat that supports aquatic life.

The project would require closing the lake for about a year and lowering it by about 24 feet, according to the Corps.

The drawdown likely would occur in late November or December, if all continues on schedule. The target reopening is fall 2023.

People still would be able to use nearly all of the trails at the park. Some trail sections and parking lots would be closed for construction, according to the Corps. Additionally, the floating trail across one end of the lake would be closed, so anyone wanting to circle the lake would need to travel a stretch of the adjacent 144th Street.

During the drawdown, a chemical fish kill would be done. Once the lake refills, it would be restocked by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

According to the plan's environmental assessment, the lake would be restocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, black crappie and walleye.

The lake was built for flood control and is owned by the Corps of Engineers. The park is operated by the City of Omaha.

The project has not yet been put out for bid, so a cost estimate was not available. The work is being funded through Nebraska's Aquatic Habitat Stamp program.

Public comment is being taken until Nov. 17.

Comments can be made via email at cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil or regular mail at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, CENWO-PMA-C ATTN: Rebecca Podkowka, 1616 Capitol Ave., Omaha, NE 68102-4901.