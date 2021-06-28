Standing the test of time: Fans flock to iconic Road to Omaha statue

In the shadow of TD Ameritrade Park’s Gate 1 sits the iconic Road to Omaha statue.
Since June 7, 1999, when Omaha artist John Lajba’s statue was originally dedicated and located at Rosenblatt Stadium, thousands of fans have had their photos taken in front of the 1,500-pound bronze sculpture. It depicts three players holding up a fourth as he points to the sky in triumph after hitting a game-winning home run.
That fan tradition has continued since the statue was moved and rededicated at TD Ameritrade Park’s northwest corner on June 15, 2011. It has often been the first stop for many people looking to cement memories.
As one of the NCAA event ambassadors, Heath Petty has estimated he has taken the photos of at least 200 individuals and families since the College World Series began on June 19.
Two hours before the start of Wednesday night’s game between Stanford University and Vanderbilt University, Petty was in the middle of his fifth day documenting and helping people preserve their memories via their cellphones.
“It’s just fun for me to be able to mingle with them a little bit, talk to them about where they’re from and who they root for,” he said. “Everybody’s been really nice.”
Taking a picture with the statue helped mark a first trip to the CWS for Gracyn Bahr and Kyler Sipple, two young boys and ballplayers from Dalton, Nebraska. They attended the Stanford-Vanderbilt game with Neal and Phillip Bahr, a father-son duo who have been coming to the CWS from Lincoln for years.
“We thought it would be a great day to come out and watch the game,” Phillip said, adding they hoped a foul ball came their way.
Bryan and Cindy Davis stopped to have their photo taken on their way to Ohio. The couple from Clatskanie, Oregon, are on a baseball trip that will later take them to the Field of Dreams in Dubuque County, Iowa.
“I had always wanted to come to the College World Series,” Bryan said. “I figured if we were coming through Omaha, we might as well stop to see a game. We’re only here for one night.”
Omaha couple Ron and Debbie Brozanic don’t often make it to the CWS but when they do, they seek to make each experience a memorable one. That includes getting their photo taken and hoping for a competitive game.
“I’d like to see some action — nothing lopsided,” Ron said.
They all got their wish Wednesday night. Vanderbilt rallied from a one-run deficit in the ninth inning and won 6-5 on a Stanford wild pitch.
Even other iconic sports figures cannot resist the allure of the statue.
Petty said he was asked by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning to take a photo of Manning and Manning’s son before Tennessee’s Tuesday afternoon game against Texas. For Manning, that photo perhaps proved to be the highlight. He later watched his alma mater soundly get eliminated by the Longhorns, 8-4.