Standing the test of time: Fans flock to iconic Road to Omaha statue

In the shadow of TD Ameritrade Park’s Gate 1 sits the iconic Road to Omaha statue.

Since June 7, 1999, when Omaha artist John Lajba’s statue was originally dedicated and located at Rosenblatt Stadium, thousands of fans have had their photos taken in front of the 1,500-pound bronze sculpture. It depicts three players holding up a fourth as he points to the sky in triumph after hitting a game-winning home run.

That fan tradition has continued since the statue was moved and rededicated at TD Ameritrade Park’s northwest corner on June 15, 2011. It has often been the first stop for many people looking to cement memories.

As one of the NCAA event ambassadors, Heath Petty has estimated he has taken the photos of at least 200 individuals and families since the College World Series began on June 19.

Two hours before the start of Wednesday night’s game between Stanford University and Vanderbilt University, Petty was in the middle of his fifth day documenting and helping people preserve their memories via their cellphones.

“It’s just fun for me to be able to mingle with them a little bit, talk to them about where they’re from and who they root for,” he said. “Everybody’s been really nice.”