State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria.
As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15, either at local restaurants or in their homes after purchasing them at local grocery stores.
The state health department is investigating the cluster in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Douglas, Sarpy/Cass and Three Rivers Health Departments. Health officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone who has become ill with diarrhea after eating alfalfa sprouts should contact their local health department immediately. Those who need medical attention should call their doctor.
Most people with salmonella infections will recover within four to seven days without antibiotics. But people with weakened immune systems and those over age 65 or under age 1 are at increased risk for severe infections.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Federal agents on Tuesday searched the home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, days after they searched the home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, according to sources familiar with the search.
Omaha city officials have deemed a northwest Omaha apartment complex unsafe and shut it down Monday after inspectors observed widespread fire, health and safety violations, leading to the evacuation of 165 families.
Omaha's streetcar project reached a major milestone last week but the city and Metropolitan Utilities District are still debating who is responsible for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along its route.