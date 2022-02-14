State lawmakers consider bill that would require Omaha to elect Library Board members

The Omaha library debate moved to Lincoln Monday as state lawmakers considered a bill that would require residents to elect Omaha Public Library Board members.
Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who introduced the bill, said it was in response to concerns shared by constituents frustrated by the city's planned move of the downtown library to make way for a corporate skyscraper.
The Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees voted Jan. 20 to approve two lease agreements needed for the relocation of the library, with public services shifting from the 14th and Douglas Streets location to a building at 1401 Jones St.
After the Library Board's approval, both lease agreements went before the Omaha City Council, and were approved Feb. 1 after more than two hours of questions and debate.
Library Board members are currently appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.
Under Legislative Bill 1256, board members instead would be elected to serve four-year terms. The board would be made up of one member from each council district and two at-large members who are registered to vote in the city.
McKinney said Omaha residents reached out to him "en masse" following approval of the leases.
"When it's clear to me that the city is prioritizing development over the concerns of the public, to me that's the line you draw in the sand to say: No, that process isn't right," McKinney told the legislature's General Affairs Committee.
By December, the city plans to move the services from the W. Dale Clark Library and demolish the 45-year-old building, opening the parcel for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.
Criticism of the plan before the City Council centered on financial feasibility, accessibility of the new locations and transparency. Those objections were raised at Monday's hearing as well.
Tom Warren, Mayor Jean Stothert's chief of staff, was the only person who testified against McKinney's bill.
"Converting the Omaha Public Library Board to an elected board would undermine the authority of the mayor and politicize these voluntary appointments," Warren said.
McKinney disagreed.
"I don't think this would undermine the authority of the mayor or her leadership," he said. "I just think it would more so lend a voice for the people of Omaha."
Warren declined to speculate on what would have happened if the City Council and Library Board had not approved the lease agreements.
In 2010 and again in 2017, the city's master plan proposed ultimately demolishing the W. Dale Clark Library and relocating the services. The location, just west of Gene Leahy Mall, was also identified as a prime spot for development, Warren said.
"This isn't anything new in regards to the city's intent," Warren said.
Laura England-Biggs, past president of the Nebraska Library Association, was one of six people to speak in support of the bill.
"Public libraries strive to serve all of the population segments of their designed service area," England-Biggs said, speaking on behalf of the association. "We believe having elected library board members from each district of the metropolitan region would support that effort."
The committee received an additional 17 letters in support of LB 1256, and three letters in opposition.
