State lawmakers consider bill that would require Omaha to elect Library Board members

"When it's clear to me that the city is prioritizing development over the concerns of the public, to me that's the line you draw in the sand to say: No, that process isn't right," McKinney told the legislature's General Affairs Committee.

By December, the city plans to move the services from the W. Dale Clark Library and demolish the 45-year-old building, opening the parcel for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

Criticism of the plan before the City Council centered on financial feasibility, accessibility of the new locations and transparency. Those objections were raised at Monday's hearing as well.

Tom Warren, Mayor Jean Stothert's chief of staff, was the only person who testified against McKinney's bill.

"Converting the Omaha Public Library Board to an elected board would undermine the authority of the mayor and politicize these voluntary appointments," Warren said.

McKinney disagreed.

"I don't think this would undermine the authority of the mayor or her leadership," he said. "I just think it would more so lend a voice for the people of Omaha."