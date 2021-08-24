State of Nebraska rejects Douglas County's request to order a mask mandate

Health Director Pat Lopez cited rising cases and hospitalizations in Lancaster County, including 249 cases in schoolchildren and outbreaks in eight child care centers and a third of the county's long-term care facilities.

Speaking to the Douglas County Board on Tuesday, Huse framed her mask mandate request as a tool to help keep students in school, protect them and their families from the spread of COVID and help health systems “until we can get transmission to a manageable level and a vaccine approved or authorized for our elementary schoolkids.”

“Last week we closed several classrooms in the Millard schools, sending home nearly 100 children in that district,” Huse said. “And over the weekend we sent letters keeping over 140 kids and staff members in the Ralston School District.”

In anticipation of the state’s denial, local officials said it will likely be up to individual cities, towns and school districts in Douglas County to decide whether to make masks mandatory.

"If he says no, then we've used up all our arrows as a county," said Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health. "Then the only thing we can do is chirp from the rooftops and recommend and say we want you to do this."