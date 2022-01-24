State senators, Latino business leaders urge $50 million in COVID relief for South Omaha

Ricketts has pointed out that Douglas County and the City of Omaha also are directly receiving a combined $223.6 million in ARPA money.

And in responding to McKinney’s and Wayne’s critiques earlier this month, a spokesperson for the governor pointed out several proposals in his recommendation that could benefit North Omaha. The same could be said of South Omaha as well. Those include $60 million for projects under the Site and Building Development Act that will focus primarily on disproportionately impacted communities; $60 million for a pilot program to provide direct assistance to parents with low incomes for expenses to address learning loss caused by the pandemic; and $25 million for urban middle-income workforce housing.

Salgado, vice president of the Latino Economic Development Council, said he “totally gets” and agrees overall with much of the needs targeted by Ricketts’ plan, such as unemployment, housing and infrastructure.

“There’s so many other things that are being discussed, but to our knowledge, South Omaha, the Latino community, hasn’t been discussed at all,” said Salgado, owner of LinguoDocs Marketing. “Until now.”