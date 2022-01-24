State senators, Latino business leaders urge $50 million in COVID relief for South Omaha

Two state senators from Omaha and a group of Latino businesspeople are calling for $50 million of Nebraska’s federal COVID-19 relief funds to be directed to economic recovery in South Omaha, saying Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recommended budget leaves out the hard-hit community.
State Sen. Tony Vargas introduced a bill Thursday that would appropriate $50 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to create a South Omaha Recovery Grant Program. The money would “provide funding to public and private entities to respond to the negative impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency.” The bill, LB 1238, is co-sponsored by Sen. Mike McDonnell.
The Latino Economic Development Council is backing up that request with a list of South Omaha projects they think should receive the $50 million. Those include revitalizing the Plaza de la Raza and South 24th Street, small-business support and recovery loans, a sports complex at Hitchcock Park, job training and affordable housing construction and rehabilitation.
The council is a newly formed group led by South Omaha business and community leaders Itzel Lopez, Armando Salgado and Marcos Mora.
They noted that Latinos are the largest ethnic minority in Omaha and contribute greatly to the health of South Omaha but that businesses and families in the area have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They said Ricketts’ recommendation for spending Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in ARPA money leaves out South Omaha.
“This huge infusion of federal funding offers leaders a once-in-a-lifetime chance to positively change the direction of the state and to focus on tackling pre-existing challenges exacerbated by COVID,” the group said in a press release. “Reviewing the current plans, we fear that our state and local governments have forgotten South Omaha and especially its Latino core when it comes to distributing these funds.”
Mora, the group’s secretary, said they and other people active in South Omaha have been discussing the community’s needs and what they see as neglect by state and local governments. They approached Vargas after two Omaha senators proposed major investment of ARPA money in North Omaha, and the governor’s recommendation included North Omaha.
“We support that, and we hope they (North Omaha) continue to get money because they were affected pretty profoundly by COVID,” said Mora, owner of Latino Productions and Marketing and executive director of the Cinco de Mayo Festival. “And we would like to see South Omaha get some funding so we can recover just as well.”
Their concerns are likely to be aired in testimony when the governor’s ARPA budget recommendation has a hearing before the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Vargas is a member of the committee.
“The guidance (from the U.S. Treasury Department) for the American Rescue Plan dollars is we should be investing in places that have been hit the hardest,” Vargas said. “And all the metrics and the data points show South Omaha is one of those communities. So this bill is about making sure we provide equitable funding.”
Vargas introduced the bill after Ricketts unveiled his proposal for spending the $1.04 billion.
“I did not see an appropriation for South Omaha in the governor’s plan,” he said.
The South Omaha proposal comes on the heels of criticism from two senators whose districts include parts of North Omaha that Ricketts’ plan neglects North Omaha. Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne had unveiled a detailed plan totaling almost $440 million for investing the federal money in the area. They have introduced two bills to carry out their plan.
Ricketts’ proposal, unveiled with his Jan. 13 State of the State address, laid out 29 uses for the ARPA money in five areas. Those are public health emergency response; responses to negative economic impacts; premium pay for essential workers; infrastructure, including water, sewer and broadband; and administrative costs. The largest amounts would go to a canal system in western Nebraska and to grants for construction projects initiated by nonprofit groups. Projects addressing negative economic impacts included assistance for Omaha’s North 24th Street economic development projects.
Ricketts has pointed out that Douglas County and the City of Omaha also are directly receiving a combined $223.6 million in ARPA money.
And in responding to McKinney’s and Wayne’s critiques earlier this month, a spokesperson for the governor pointed out several proposals in his recommendation that could benefit North Omaha. The same could be said of South Omaha as well. Those include $60 million for projects under the Site and Building Development Act that will focus primarily on disproportionately impacted communities; $60 million for a pilot program to provide direct assistance to parents with low incomes for expenses to address learning loss caused by the pandemic; and $25 million for urban middle-income workforce housing.
Salgado, vice president of the Latino Economic Development Council, said he “totally gets” and agrees overall with much of the needs targeted by Ricketts’ plan, such as unemployment, housing and infrastructure.
“There’s so many other things that are being discussed, but to our knowledge, South Omaha, the Latino community, hasn’t been discussed at all,” said Salgado, owner of LinguoDocs Marketing. “Until now.”
The Latino group said it supports Vargas’ bill. The bill does not detail how the money should be spent. Vargas said it should go to such needs as small-business development and recovery, broadband and infrastructure development, housing and cultural projects.
“These are economic lifelines that are going to provide a runway for your community to improve in coming out of this pandemic,” Vargas said. “One of the things I’m hoping that comes out at the hearing is the community really requesting and asking where this money should go. This is the opportunity for the public to weigh in and say, this is where we think the most strategic investment should be.”
