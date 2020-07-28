You are the owner of this article.
Stations of the Cross at Cloisters of the Platte to reopen
Stations of the Cross at Cloisters of the Platte to reopen

Stations of the Cross

Stations of the Cross at the Cloisters on the Platte will reopen Aug. 3.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Cloisters on the Platte Foundation will reopen its Stations of the Cross installation on Monday.

The Stations of the Cross is a 2,500-foot outdoor walking tour featuring 14 sculpture stations that represent Christ's trial through his burial. 

The Gretna retreat center will follow health and safety recommendations, including measures making sure visitors stay 6 feet apart while walking the stations, sanitizing audio tour wands before every use and requiring guests to wear masks when inside the gift shop and while riding the shuttle bus from the parking lot. 

Visitors should not come if they have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms. 

The Stations of the Cross will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

