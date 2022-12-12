Steep increase in COVID cases creates 'triple threat' for Nebraska hospitals

With cases of COVID-19 and influenza rapidly on the rise, hospital officials Monday called on Nebraskans to do their part to prevent a winter surge of respiratory illnesses by getting vaccinated against both viruses.

COVID cases grew at an exponential rate in Nebraska last week, with the 3,619 new virus cases up 83% from 1,982 the week before, according to figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, cases more than doubled.

In both sheer numbers and by percentage, Nebraska’s case increase was the sharpest seen since January, when the omicron variant sent cases to the highest levels seen in the three-year pandemic.

At the same time, influenza cases continue to rise at a rapid rate, increasing by more than 400 cases from the week before. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, appear to have peaked but remain high.

“That triple threat of viruses is causing tremendous challenges for our hospitals,” Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said in a call with reporters. “Our hospitals can’t solve this on their own, and we need Nebraskans to step forward and help us with it.”

COVID-19 case numbers remain well below the peak levels the state reached last January, and most health experts don’t expect cases to return to those levels. But hospitals across the state are being strained by the combination of COVID, flu and RSV.

The high caseload also comes as hospitals face staffing shortages and have difficulty finding nursing home or rehabilitation facility beds for patients being discharged. Those facilities face their own staffing challenges. Four large ones in the Omaha area currently are facing COVID outbreaks.

COVID cases are rapidly rising across the country, up 49%, with only two states not posting an increase last week. But few states match Nebraska’s recent growth.

Nebraska’s 83% growth last week was the nation’s fourth highest, behind only South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi. And the big increase also gave Nebraska the nation’s fifth-highest per-capita rate, trailing only New York, Arizona, California and New Mexico.

The latest spike comes at a time when Nebraskans’ vaccination status is harder to quantify. While 77% of Nebraskans ages 18 and up initially were vaccinated, only 17% have received the latest booster dose, which particularly targets omicron variants. Even among the most vulnerable 65-and-over population, only 39% have received the latest shot.

The CDC last week published its first real-world data on the effectiveness of the new boosters. People who were vaccinated with an updated booster dose had significantly lower rates of dying from COVID-19 and slightly lower rates of testing positive for COVID compared with people who were vaccinated but had not received the new booster.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said in an interview that the study showed clear benefit from the boosters. But the nation simply has not done a great job of getting people boosted recently.

“You can have the best vaccines,” he said, “but if people don’t take them, they don’t really do a lot of good.”

Lawler said he doesn’t think COVID cases will surge as high as they did in January. But the dynamics of the pandemic are much more complicated now than last year, making the virus unpredictable.

He and the chief medical officers at Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Bryan Health and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center all urged Nebraskans to get flu shots and get up to date on their COVID-19 shots, which means getting the new booster.

Lawler also encouraged residents to avoid large gatherings and wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask if they are in an indoor location with a lot of people from outside their households.

People with symptoms of respiratory illnesses should get tested, he said, because it’s almost impossible to tell the current soup of respiratory viruses apart by symptoms alone.

Those who test positive for COVID or influenza should get treatment with antivirals, particularly if they are at risk of serious illness. Evidence indicates that Paxlovid, the COVID antiviral, not only reduces symptoms but also reduces the chance of long COVID. Ill people should isolate at home.

Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, urged those who are ill to call their primary care provider or seek an appointment through virtual care or an urgent care to determine the best place to get treated. Going to a hospital emergency room likely will mean a wait, particularly for those with minor illnesses.

Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer with Lincoln’s Bryan Medical Center, said his hospital is seeing higher emergency room volumes and longer waits, with some patients being placed in beds in hallways.

Dr. Kari Simonsen, Children’s senior vice president and pediatrician-in-chief, said the hospital has been very busy with seasonal viruses. She, too, encouraged parents to start with their primary care doctor or nurse triage line to see if their child’s symptoms warrant an emergency room or urgent care visit.

Ward stressed that he had no concern about his hospitals’ ability to handle a seasonal increase, much of which now is occurring on an outpatient basis. Patients, he said, will get care.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nebraska were up last week for the second straight week. An average of 228 COVID patients a day were hospitalized with the virus last week, up from 218 the week before.

Meanwhile, 335 residents were admitted last week with influenza-like illness, up 11 from the week before.

Nebraska reported nine additional COVID deaths last week, bringing the total for the pandemic to 4,672. The nation saw nearly 3,000 deaths last week, more than 1,000 above the previous week.

Total COVID cases in Nebraska are now approaching 550,000.