Step-Up Omaha taking applications for youth jobs, entrepreneur program

Young people can apply now for jobs and hands-on entrepreneurial training from Step-Up Omaha.

The application deadline is March 18 for the Empowerment Network’s Step-Up Omaha Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Program. That’s an extension from the original deadline.

People ages 14 to 21 can apply at stepupomaha.com. The program connects young people to career exploration, on-the-job training, internships, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and leadership opportunities.

Wages range from $10 to $15 an hour, according to the Empowerment Network. Interns can make up to $2,500 during the summer with some employers, the network said.

Step-Up Omaha is funded this year by $900,000 from the City of Omaha with support from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and other philanthropic organizations. The organization also is seeking more worksites, employers and sponsors.

Step-Up is expanding its entrepreneurial training, in which students develop business ideas and move to business plans and launching an enterprise. The partners also are expanding Step-Up’s Intro to the Trades Program to include more fields, including construction and Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification.

