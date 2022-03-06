 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Step-Up Omaha taking applications for youth jobs, entrepreneur program

  • 0

Young people can apply now for jobs and hands-on entrepreneurial training from Step-Up Omaha.

The application deadline is March 18 for the Empowerment Network’s Step-Up Omaha Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Program. That’s an extension from the original deadline.

Colorful gateway to Florence (copy)

A variety of businesses and other organizations partner with Step-Up Omaha for work, entrepreneurial and career exploration experiences for young people. In this 2016 photo, Tynisha Newell worked on a mural in Florence as part of her Step-Up Omaha internship with the Union for Contemporary Art.

People ages 14 to 21 can apply at stepupomaha.com. The program connects young people to career exploration, on-the-job training, internships, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and leadership opportunities.

Wages range from $10 to $15 an hour, according to the Empowerment Network. Interns can make up to $2,500 during the summer with some employers, the network said.

Step-Up Omaha is funded this year by $900,000 from the City of Omaha with support from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and other philanthropic organizations. The organization also is seeking more worksites, employers and sponsors.

Step-Up is expanding its entrepreneurial training, in which students develop business ideas and move to business plans and launching an enterprise. The partners also are expanding Step-Up’s Intro to the Trades Program to include more fields, including construction and Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification.

People are also reading…

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert