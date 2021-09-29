Storm damage, emerald ash borer add urgency for group hoping to expand Omaha's tree cover

It’s not just that trees provide shade, said Graham Herbst, a community forester for the Nebraska Forest Service. They improve property values, enhance experiences in shopping areas, help with storm runoff and air quality and are key to fighting climate change.

Plus, we just like them.

“We have an innate desire to be in and around trees,” Herbst said, “The thing about trees, these benefits all add up to be something significant. They are the lungs of our planet.”

Herbst estimates that the Omaha area has a 20% tree canopy. Finding the exact number is one of the goals of the community forest plan working group, so it can better assess its next steps. The group has been receiving input from groups such as the Bellevue Tree Board and the Douglas County Parks Division, but consolidating and digitizing that information has been a slow process. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped.

Though planting more trees seems like an easy solution to growing a larger canopy, it’s not always that simple. For many, buying a tree is expensive. People sometimes shy away from some of the larger species such as oak and sycamore because the cost of trimming and removing can be prohibitive.