Storm debris, food pantry resources available as Omahans continue recovery from weekend storm

Bundles should be no longer than 4 feet long and weigh about 40 pounds or less.

Prepaid stickers won’t be required for yard waste bags this week.

Any limbs wider than 6 inches in diameter or longer than 6 feet should be taken to a drop-off site, the city said.

Salvation Army food pantries

The Salvation Army-Omaha is providing emergency food pantry assistance to those affected by the storms.

Burrows Center Food Pantry: The Burrows Center for Help and Hope, 6101 Northwest Radial, is offering emergency food pantry assistance to anyone who lost refrigerated food or other types of food amid the power outages caused by the storms. Anyone in need can pick up a food box at the Burrows Center; food pantry hours are as follows: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food boxes contain a variety of foods and can also include dairy and other perishable items when the pantry’s inventory permits.