Storm debris, food pantry resources available as Omahans continue recovery from weekend storm

Here is some helpful information about available resources as Omahans continue to recover from the weekend storm:
Storm debris drop-off and collection
Omaha has four sites with plenty of capacity for storm debris drop-off.
The sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, said Carrie Murphy, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's spokeswoman.
The remaining drop-off sites are located at:
- Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area.
- Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road.
- Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, at the concrete boat ramp.
- Al Veys Park at 6506 S. 60th St.
The city's trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services, also is collecting debris as it makes its regular rounds this week.
Tree debris can be put in yard waste bags or small bundles that have been tied together. The city asks that people first fill their city-issued 96 gallon carts with yard waste before turning to bags or bundles.
Crews will manually load bags and bundles into the carts, and then activate the trucks’ lifts to get the debris inside. Because of this extra work, residents should expect delays in trash pickup, according to the city.
Bundles should be no longer than 4 feet long and weigh about 40 pounds or less.
Prepaid stickers won’t be required for yard waste bags this week.
Any limbs wider than 6 inches in diameter or longer than 6 feet should be taken to a drop-off site, the city said.
Salvation Army food pantries
The Salvation Army-Omaha is providing emergency food pantry assistance to those affected by the storms.
Burrows Center Food Pantry: The Burrows Center for Help and Hope, 6101 Northwest Radial, is offering emergency food pantry assistance to anyone who lost refrigerated food or other types of food amid the power outages caused by the storms. Anyone in need can pick up a food box at the Burrows Center; food pantry hours are as follows: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food boxes contain a variety of foods and can also include dairy and other perishable items when the pantry’s inventory permits.
Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen: The Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen program — which brings hot lunches to children and families in need in the metro area — will continue to serve the community without interruption as the storm cleanup move ahead. Plus, amid the cleanup efforts, Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen teams will be on the lookout to assist with any additional nutrition- or hydration-based needs in the areas served by the program.
Compiled by World-Herald Staff Writers Reece Ristau and Courtney Brummer-Clark.