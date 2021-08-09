Storm put 'massive amount of stress' on Omaha sewers

"It's all hands on deck," Andersen said.

Most of the damage occurred east of 50th Street between Dodge and Martha Streets, according to Andersen. Conditions were particularly bad in the area of Jones and Leavenworth Streets on the southern end of the Old Market — an area Andersen called a "valley" to which gravity naturally pulls running water.

Some motorists who were driving in the area Saturday night found themselves trapped in vehicles, surrounded by floodwaters. The Omaha Fire Department said Monday that firefighters responded to 15 water rescue calls during the storm.

Andersen said the Jones-Leavenworth corridor saw almost 4 inches of rain per hour during the height of the storm, an event he called “somewhere between a 100-year and 200-year recurrence.” Officially, Omaha recorded 2.02 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield.

Todd Pfitzer, the city engineer, said Omaha’s sewer system is designed to handle up to a 100-year storm without problems. The intense rain, in a lower-lying area of Omaha, was the “worst place” for the storm to be the most intense, Andersen said.

"When an event like this happens, it puts a massive amount of stress on our aging infrastructure," Pfitzer said. "So if there's a weak spot, it's going to find it."