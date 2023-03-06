On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather sat with Director at NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory DaNa Carlis to talk about exciting new weather technology. About the Across the Sky podcast The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
A storm system is expected to arrive in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Tuesday night that will bring precipitation for the next several days.
Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Monday the storm making its way from the Rocky Mountains will drop the bulk of the rain and snow within the area on Thursday. But light precipitation will begin Tuesday night. Interstate 80 is expected to be the dividing line between freezing and non-freezing precipitation.
Forecasts call for the Omaha area to receive about one to two inches of snow.
Northeast Nebraska could see anywhere from 3 to 10 inches, with the highest estimates possibly occurring near the South Dakota border. Albright said averages call for around 6 inches.
“If they head out of town on Thursday and they head north, they’re going to run into snow,” he said. “The further north they go into South Dakota, it’s just going to get worse.”
Temperatures are expected to decline as the week progresses. The forecast calls for Tuesday’s high temperature to be around 44 degrees and then drop into the 30s starting Wednesday. Highs will rebound to 41 degrees Saturday before dropping to 38 on Sunday.
Low temperatures are expected to decline from the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday nights to the 20s starting on Thursday.
