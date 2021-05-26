Storm system set to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Omaha area overnight

Overnight storms could keep Omahans awake Wednesday night into Thursday with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The storms will bring strong winds, reaching at least 60 miles per hour, and heavy rain.

"The main show will be after dark for the Omaha area," Kern said. "It could be a bit of a noisy overnight."

In Lincoln and the area south of Interstate 80 across southeast Nebraska, the storms bring the risk of potential tornadoes and hail, she said.

Thursday should be much cooler with a high of 70 degrees. The rest of the week and weekend looks dry with temperatures ranging in the 60s and 70s, Kern said.

