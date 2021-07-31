 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storms bring cooldown to Omaha area that will last a week
0 comments
top story

Storms bring cooldown to Omaha area that will last a week

Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha

Cooler weather is in the forecast for Omaha starting Sunday.

After a week of heat, with heat indexes dangerously hot at times, scattered storms brought a cooldown to the Omaha area Friday night.

Some severe thunderstorms and a radar-indicated tornado Saturday morning didn’t produce major damage but did drench several counties in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Parts of Dodge County and Pottawattamie County saw the heaviest rainfall, with about 3 inches, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. She said Omaha received 1.63 inches, Tekamah received 2.09 inches and Blair received 1.35 inches.

“It was a decent heavy rainfall for us,” Gross said.

Precipitation chances diminished throughout the day Saturday, and the next several days have a minimal chance of rain, Gross said. The upcoming week is forecast to be cooler, with highs reaching the mid-80s through Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert