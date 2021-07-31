Storms bring cooldown to Omaha area that will last a week

Cooler weather is in the forecast for Omaha starting Sunday.

After a week of heat, with heat indexes dangerously hot at times, scattered storms brought a cooldown to the Omaha area Friday night.

Some severe thunderstorms and a radar-indicated tornado Saturday morning didn’t produce major damage but did drench several counties in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Parts of Dodge County and Pottawattamie County saw the heaviest rainfall, with about 3 inches, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. She said Omaha received 1.63 inches, Tekamah received 2.09 inches and Blair received 1.35 inches.

“It was a decent heavy rainfall for us,” Gross said.

Precipitation chances diminished throughout the day Saturday, and the next several days have a minimal chance of rain, Gross said. The upcoming week is forecast to be cooler, with highs reaching the mid-80s through Thursday.

