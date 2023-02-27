On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather sat with forensic meteorologist Sherilyn Patrick to talk how weather can help solve crime. About the Across the Sky podcast The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
A storm system that produced tornadoes in Oklahoma only brought thunderstorms to Nebraska Sunday night.
The official rainfall total at Eppley Airfield was 0.53 inches, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. But the totals around the Omaha area varied. Blair received the most rain at 0.84-inch. North Omaha got half-an-inch to three-quarters of an inch, while South Omaha and areas in Sarpy County got three-tenths to half-an-inch of rain.
Some parts around southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, particularly around Falls City and Clarinda, got a bit more than an inch.
“We’re starting to see some hints of spring-like stuff and it’s a decent rainstorm for us,” Albright said. “But we’re still a ways away from true spring here.”
Albright also said it will take above average rainfall amounts this spring to help alleviate drought conditions. Relatedly, the risk for flooding remains low.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the upper 40s, the National Weather Service reported. Those highs will gradually trend down later this week as another system makes its way across the country. Southern Nebraska could see some snow, but there likely won’t be significant accumulations in the Omaha-area.
Following a high temperature only in the upper-30s on Thursday, Friday is expected to be the start of an upward trend that could see temperatures in the mid-50s Sunday.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023
Snow still covers fields as the sun starts to set near Wynot, Nebraska on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Grady Dempcy is introduced before he takes on David City Aquinas's Grady Romshek for the Class D during the state final 106 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miles Anderson, left, walks away after pinning Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Ty Mueller gets a first-half shot past Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko's left hand in the first period to put UNO up 1-0 on Friday. Also on the play is Colorado College's Noah Laba, top right, and Nicklas Andrews, bottom left.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Maria Sosa teaches a Folklórico class at the Hispanic Arts Center inside the former Center Theater located at 3504 Center Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedestrian crosses east on 13th Street at Harney Street during a winter storm on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisner-Pilger fans cheer on a wrestler in the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedestrian crosses west on 17th Street at Douglas Street in the rain on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Haley Quall, right, and Lisa Mueller prepare flower arrangements for Valentine's Day in the greenhouse at Janousek Florist in Omaha on Monday. The family-owned florist expects to have about 700 orders for the holiday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) walks off the court with head coach Greg McDermott following the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Victor Benjamin shapes clay in his hand as he works on a sculpture of Chief Big Elk at the KANEKO on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch as Victor Benjamin works on a sculpture of Chief Big Elk at the KANEKO on Wednesday. It will eventually be placed at the newly renovated Lewis & Clark Landing at The RiverFront.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Victor Benjamin works on a sculpture of Chief Big Elk at the KANEKO on Wednesday. It will eventually be placed at the newly renovated Lewis & Clark Landing at The RiverFront.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Lauren Jensen dribbles the ball in the first half against St. John's on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Morgan Maly and her team celebrate a second-half three-point basket against St. John's on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Employees and customers retrieve their belongings a day after they fled a Target at 17810 West Center Road after someone walked in and started firing an assault rifle. Omaha police shot and killed the suspect.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo CEO Luis Padilla announces an update to the Hubbard
Orangutan Forrest on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Nocita hugs her son, Michael Baker, as they move into a new place in northwest Omaha on Thursday. They were tenants of the Legacy Crossing Apartments before being forced to move after the City of Omaha shut down the complex in December.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.