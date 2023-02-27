A storm system that produced tornadoes in Oklahoma brought only thunderstorms to Nebraska on Sunday night.

The official rainfall total at Eppley Airfield was 0.53 of an inch, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. But the totals around the Omaha area varied. Blair received the most rain at 0.84 of an inch. North Omaha got half an inch to three-quarters of an inch, while South Omaha and areas in Sarpy County got three-tenths to half an inch of rain.

Some parts around southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, particularly around Falls City and Clarinda, got a bit more than an inch.

“We’re starting to see some hints of spring-like stuff, and it’s a decent rainstorm for us,” Albright said. “But we’re still a ways away from true spring here.”

Albright also said it will take above-average rainfall amounts this spring to help alleviate drought conditions. Relatedly, the risk for flooding remains low.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the upper 40s, the weather service reported. Those highs will gradually trend down later this week as another system makes its way across the country. Southern Nebraska could see some snow, but there likely won’t be significant accumulations in the Omaha area.

Following a high temperature only in the upper 30s on Thursday, Friday is expected to be the start of an upward trend that could see temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday.

