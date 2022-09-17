Storms bring rain to Omaha

Two nights of rain brought just over half an inch of precipitation to the Omaha area Friday and Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in Douglas County for about 40 minutes Saturday night, with some areas experiencing high winds and small hail.

The upcoming week could bring some more rainfall to the metro area. After two days of 90-degree weather on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will cool off with small chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to David Eastlack with the National Weather Service office in Valley.