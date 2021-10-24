Storms bring up to 3 inches of rain in Omaha area; flash flood advisories issued

A persistent line of storms plowed through the Omaha area on Sunday, leaving behind up to 3 inches of rain in some spots.

Flash flood advisories were issued from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for eastern Douglas County and Sarpy County in Nebraska, according to Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. A flash flood advisory was also issued for southwest Pottawattamie County in Iowa.

"We expect to see some flooding in low-lying areas so we issued an advisory," Nicolaisen said. "Some intersections may see flooding due to this heavy line of rain coming through the metro area."

Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 1.6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Nicolaisen said. The weather service received reports of 2 to 3 inches of rainfall in the Millard and Gretna areas, he said.

The line of rainstorms ran directly at the Omaha area, Nicolaisen said. Fremont reported 1.3 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. while Lincoln had just a half-inch.

"We don't have an emergency, but we did want to give people a heads up," Nicolaisen said. "People should be aware of their surroundings and take precautions if needed."

