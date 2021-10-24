Storms bring up to 3 inches of rain in Omaha area; flash flood advisories issued

Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha
A persistent line of storms plowed through the Omaha area on Sunday, leaving behind up to 3 inches of rain in some spots.
Flash flood advisories were issued from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for eastern Douglas County and Sarpy County in Nebraska, according to Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. A flash flood advisory was also issued for southwest Pottawattamie County in Iowa.
"We expect to see some flooding in low-lying areas so we issued an advisory," Nicolaisen said. "Some intersections may see flooding due to this heavy line of rain coming through the metro area."
Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 1.6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Nicolaisen said. The weather service received reports of 2 to 3 inches of rainfall in the Millard and Gretna areas, he said.
The line of rainstorms ran directly at the Omaha area, Nicolaisen said. Fremont reported 1.3 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. while Lincoln had just a half-inch.
"We don't have an emergency, but we did want to give people a heads up," Nicolaisen said. "People should be aware of their surroundings and take precautions if needed."
Photos: July 2021 storm leaves swath of damage across Omaha
A tree fell on a house near 45th and Mayberry Streets in an overnight storm July 9-10.
Courtney Hudson, 42, of Omaha, gets his hair cut by Mark Nelson, the owner of Another Level Barbershop, outside the shop during a power outage after a severe thunderstorm overnight. Photographed at 64th and Maple Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
An Omaha Public Power District vehicle drives past a car damaged by a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets on July 10. The storm knocked out power to 188,000 homes and businesses, OPPD’s biggest outage in history. But the effort to restore power was also OPPD’s most aggressive and best-coordinated restoration, CEO Javier Fernandez said.
Justin Willey uses heavy machinery to remove downed trees near his Ponca Hills property on Tuesday.
Mike Jerina mows his lawn while carrying a chainsaw and hauling downed branches he cleared from his Ponca Hills home on Tuesday.
James Moyle, left, and Frank Arch sit in a shelter at Miller Park next to a pile of tree debris on Tuesday. They were dressed as flies for an event in the park by Mandela Elementary. A storm over the weekend damaged thousands of trees and knocked out power in the Omaha area.
A tree branch hangs in wires after an overnight storm caused wind damage in Omaha on Saturday, July 10.
A broken windshield from a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets.
A tree fell on a house near 45th and Mayberry Streets during an overnight storm on Saturday, July 10.
Nick King cleans up tree branches out of 45th Street, south of Marcy Street after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Lafayette Avenue in a storm on Saturday, July 10.
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Lafayette Avenue during the storm.
A tree fell into the street near 32nd Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree fell and brought down power lines near 32nd Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A downed tree is seen in Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Storm damage is seen in a workout area of Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Tree branches partially cover roads through Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Tree branches cover walking trails through Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
The trunk of a large tree is seen broken at Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
A large tree covers Kansas Avenue in North Omaha on Saturday.
A tree landed on a car in downtown Omaha during the windstorm that hit the metro area July 10. The storm caused extensive damage, but no one was killed or seriously injured. That was likely due to the storm occurring overnight.
A broken tree trunk is seen in Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Courtney Hudson, 42, of Omaha gets his hair cut by owner Mark Nelson outside Another Level Barbershop during a power outage Saturday.
Tree branches block the road at the intersection of Chicago Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard in Omaha on Saturday.
Police cars block 60th Street as crew work to break down and remove trees in Omaha on Saturday.
A large tree leans over John and Jennifer Bertino's house on 60th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
Phil Rossi, right, and Rob Molony help neighbors cut tree branches near 60th and Mason Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
Residents near 60th and Mason Streets pulled trees to the end of the intersection to block cars from driving under a downed powerline on July 10.
John Bertino blows sawdust out of the street after neighbors help clear downed branches on Mason Street in Omaha on Saturday.
A severe thunderstorm rolls through North Omaha on Saturday.
A power pole that split can be seen near 45th and Mayberry Streets after an over night storm on Saturday.
Sara Smith walks her dog Ellie south on 45th Street towards Poppleton Avenue next to a trampoline that blew out of a neighboring yard and appeared to have hit a power line before coming to rest on a speed bump after an overnight storm caused power outages and tree damage in the area on Saturday.
A car drives south on 45th Street towards Poppleton Avenue next to a trampoline that blew out of a neighboring yard and appeared to have hit a power line before coming to rest on a speed bump after an overnight storm caused power outages and tree damage in the area on Saturday.
The top of a structure blew off of 2602 O street in Omaha after a storm blew threw overnight and caused widespread power outages on Saturday.
Zachary Urwin of Catholic Cemeteries cleans up tree debris from St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
Roof tiles were blown off of St Mary's Catholic Church's roof at 2539 Q Street after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree sits on Dodge Street near 66th Street as traffic was blocked both ways at the UNO's northeast and northwest entries. on Saturday.
OPPD works to restore power on Dodge Street near UNO on Saturday.
Metal is wrapped around a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
Tree debris knocked over a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
A 96-gallon cart is filled completely with yard waste. City collection of larger storm debris will begin Friday and continue through July 23.
A worker in a city truck picks up yard waste bags while an FCC worker picks up the 96-gallon trash cart on Tuesday. The city is having to find a way to collect all the tree debris after a weekend storm.
Large logs cut from a downed tree set on Rainwood Road near North 30th Avenue on Tuesday.
Frank Arch runs through Miller Park next to a pile of tree debris on Tuesday. He were dressed as a fly for an event in the park by Mandela Elementary. A storm over the weekend damaged thousands of trees and knocked out power in the Omaha area.
Steve Hamilton has been living in his his front yard, photographed on Tuesday. A massive weekend storm left him without power. Hamilton was stuck in house as downed powerlines stretched across his driveway at a heigh of a few feet, preventing him from driving to anywhere. His RV was prepared for a trip that was canceled because of the storm.
Steve Hamilton points to his RV that he has been living in parked in his front yard on Tuesday. A massive weekend storm left him without power. Hamilton was stuck in house as downed powerlines stretched across his driveway at a heigh of a few feet, preventing him from driving to anywhere. His RV was prepared for a trip that was canceled because of the storm.
A large tree lies broken in Elmwood Park after the July wind storm.
Broken tree branches line a closed road in Elmwood Park on Monday.
A large tree felled in Elmwood Park. Parks Director Matt Kalcevich said some of the downed trees at Elmwood will take several days to remove because they are so big.
The remainder of a tree stump in Elmwood Park on Monday. Some of the larger trees could take days to remove.
City workers clear out tree debris in Elmwood Park on Monday. The golf course also is closed.
A city worker clears fallen tree branches in Elmwood Park on Monday.
City of Omaha workers clear tree debris in Elmwood Park on Monday.
A City of Omaha worker loads trucks with downed tree branches in Elmwood Park on Monday. The midtown park is closed because of tree damage. So is Elmwood Golf Course, but crews are working to have the links open by the weekend, if not sooner.
A city worker rakes tree debris in Elmwood Park on Monday.
City of Omaha crews work to remove a fallen silver maple tree tangled with power lines near 40th and California Streets on Monday.
City of Omaha crews work to remove a tree near 40th and California Streets after Saturday's severe storm.
City of Omaha crews work on Monday to remove a fallen silver maple tree near 40th and California Streets. A supervisor expected it to take about three hours.
Tony Jackson, 61, and Tammy Kozak, 46, chat on outside Jackson's apartment in Omaha. Jackson's power was restored Sunday night. "I love camping," he said. "I just find something positive in the negative. My prayer is that everybody is safe and sound."
A drone image of people unloading branches from their vehicles Monday at a tree debris drop-off location at Al Veys Park near 60th and Harrison Streets.
Jose Sanchez, 73, of Omaha tosses tree debris from the bed of his truck at a drop-off location at Al Veys Park on Monday. It was Sanchez's fourth load of tree limbs, and he said he had more to clear at home.
An alleyway is blocked Monday by a silver maple tree that had fallen near 40th and California Streets.
A drone image of people unloading branches from their vehicles at a tree debris drop-off location at Al Veys Park on Monday.
People unload branches from their trucks at Al Veys Park on Monday.
Jose Sanchez, 73, of Omaha tosses tree debris from the bed of his truck at Al Veys Park on Monday.
Someone unloads tree branches next to charred pile of tree debris in the foreground after a fire at Levi Carter Park on Friday. The boat ramp area is one of the places to drop off tree branches after the July 10th storm.
Smoke rises out of a charred pile of tree debris after a fire at Levi Carter Park on Friday. The boat ramp area is one of the places to drop off tree branches after the July 10th storm.
Smoke rises out of a charred pile of tree debris after a fire at Levi Carter Park on Friday. The boat ramp area is one of the places to drop off tree branches after the July 10th storm.
