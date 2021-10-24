 Skip to main content
Storms bring up to 3 inches of rain in Omaha area
Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha

The series of storms that rumbled through eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa on Saturday night into Sunday dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain, and possibly more than 4 in some areas.

Flash flood advisories were issued, but no serious flooding had been reported as of Sunday evening, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. But a number of communities, including Lincoln, reported ponding in low-lying areas.

Albright said the rain was particularly heavy from western Omaha toward the eastern side of Lincoln. 

Heavy rain was also reported in Iowa and Missouri, and five tornadoes were reported in Missouri.

For the 24 hours ending 7 p.m. Sunday, the total for Omaha's Eppley Airfield was 2.26 inches of rain, Millard, 2.8 inches, Blair, 2.4 inches and Lincoln, 1.5 inches, according to the weather service.

Additionally, the weather service received reports of 4.2 inches north of Gretna, 3.8 inches east of Lincoln and 3 inches south of Millard, Albright said.

In southwest Iowa, Essex recorded 5.6 inches and Silver City had 4.71 inches.

Another round of rain is expected midweek.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

