Storms during CWS helped Omaha play catch-up with rainfall

A boost to Omaha's total rainfall proved to be the silver lining to the storm clouds that delayed some of this year's College World Series games.

"Eppley Airfield recorded measurable precipitation in nine of the 12 College World Series days," said meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "I'm sure the (CWS) fans didn't like that."

Omaha recorded 3.79 inches of rain in June, about 15% below the annual average of 4.44 inches. For the year, the city has recorded 10.03 inches of rain, which is approximately 35% below the average of 15.62 inches.

Most of the 3.02 inches of rain that fell during the CWS came during the last nine days of the NCAA event, which has made its home in Omaha since 1950. This year, the rains began on June 20, the second day of play, when .30 of an inch of rain fell.

On June 24, storms produced .70 of an inch of rain. That was followed the next day by .43 of an inch.

The city recorded 1.07 inches of rain on Monday, the first day of the best-of-three championship series between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Tuesday's total at Eppley was .52 of an inch of rain; showers delayed the start of Tuesday's Game 2 for two hours. Wednesday, the final day of the CWS, was dry, but it was warm and humid during the game.