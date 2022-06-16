Storms move through eastern Nebraska Thursday night

Another round of storms was on the move through eastern Nebraska Thursday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said the strongest storms were south of the Omaha metro area, but storms could move into Omaha by 10:30 p.m.

These storms are capable of producing large hail and heavy downpours, Kern said. A tweet from the National Weather Service said rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour could be possible and lead to localized flash flooding.

The chance for severe weather in Omaha is expected to end around midnight, but rain could continue into early Friday morning.

