Storms move through eastern Nebraska Thursday night

Another round of storms was on the move through eastern Nebraska Thursday night.
As of 9:30 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said the strongest storms were south of the Omaha metro area, but storms could move into Omaha by 10:30 p.m.
These storms are capable of producing large hail and heavy downpours, Kern said. A tweet from the National Weather Service said rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour could be possible and lead to localized flash flooding.
The chance for severe weather in Omaha is expected to end around midnight, but rain could continue into early Friday morning.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2022
A deer looks back at a fallen tree on Terry Avenue near Sherry Drive in Bellevue, Nebraska on Wednesday. A storm came through overnight bringing high winds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
Chris Machian The World-Herald
A sea lion swims under tree debris that washed into the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday. A hail storm the night before shredded leaves of many plants in parts of Omaha, Nebraska, leaving piles of plant debris. "I am sure some of the animals were startled by the storm, like the rest of us, but they don’t mind the debris and 'messiness" as much as us humans. To a lot of the animals, the leaves and twigs, like in the photo with the sea lions, are considered enrichment and new things to explore, " said Dennis Schnurbusch, Senior Vice President and COO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Chris Machian The World-Herald
Jerry Swiercek uses a leaf blower to clear hail and leaves stripped from trees following a hail storm outside the home he shares with his wife, Annette, at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Haydn Nichols, 9, rides the Musical Chairs ride during Taste of Omaha at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrea Vanderheyden, the artist behind this community art project, ties a ribbon to help create a pride flag on the corner of the Ashton building on Tuesday to kick off the start to Pride month.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A man sprays down the roof of a neighboring building while also filming the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lighting can be seen behind the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Drone photography after a three-alarm fire at the Nox-Crete chemical warehouse in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Crawford, a Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act assistant with the Winnebago Tribal Historic Preservation Office, watches as dogs search for the cemetery site.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
