 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms move through eastern Nebraska Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Another round of storms was on the move through eastern Nebraska Thursday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said the strongest storms were south of the Omaha metro area, but storms could move into Omaha by 10:30 p.m.

These storms are capable of producing large hail and heavy downpours, Kern said. A tweet from the National Weather Service said rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour could be possible and lead to localized flash flooding.

The chance for severe weather in Omaha is expected to end around midnight, but rain could continue into early Friday morning. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert