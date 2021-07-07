 Skip to main content
Storms possible Friday in Omaha area after rain moves through region early Wednesday
Storms during CWS helped Omaha play catch-up with rainfall

Storms — some of which may be severe — are expected to roll into the Omaha area Friday night, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday.

Damaging winds are the main threat from the storms, said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

"Keep an eye on Friday, especially if you have outdoor plans that evening," he said. 

A narrow band of rain went through the Omaha area early Wednesday, with a slightly heavier band toward the north, Aegerter said.

At Eppley Airfield, .39 of an inch of rain was recorded. Farther north, the Blair Airport recorded 1.25 inches of rain. The Millard Airport reported only .16 of an inch. 

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to hit the mid- to upper 80s across eastern Nebraska.

By Friday, highs will be back to the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be noticeable, which will lead to storm chances, Aegerter said. 

