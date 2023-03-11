A little rain didn't scare away the most dedicated of parade-goers from flocking to downtown Omaha for the 144th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to watch the parade, which is organized by the Father Flanagan Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Despite the National Weather Service predicting a mix of wintry precipitation and potentially icy roads, around 80% of the parade's 80 registered entries made it to the event, according to Chris Blaylock, vice president of the Father Flanagan Division. Blaylock said attendance appeared to be down quite a bit due to the forecast, but those who showed up were enthusiastic.

"I would say all things considered it was an outstanding success," Blaylock said.

The parade winded its way through the Old Market, first heading east down Harney Street to 11th Street, and then south on 11th Street to Howard Street and then west on Howard.

This year's entries included festive floats from local businesses and organizations, including fitting appearances by some of Omaha’s local Irish pubs. Multiple historical reenactment groups, from the wild west to Word War II, and the 501st Legion, a "Star Wars" costuming group, also participated.

"We had a lot of different groups that kind of live for this parade," Blaylock said.

Several elected representatives including U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas also participated. Performances by an Irish dance group and Omaha's Destruction Drill Team proved popular with the crowd.

Frank and Cindy Vance, owners of the Dubliner Pub at 12th and Harney Streets, were the grand marshals of this year’s parade.

The Central Garrison of the 501st Legion, which raises money for different charities, has been a mainstay in the parade for at least 18 years, member Maria Cutshall of Omaha said.

“We always like to do the St. Patty’s Day parade to hang out and have a little fun, despite the weather,” she said. “We just enjoy getting dressed up in costumes and having fun with each other.”

One of the entries that garnered the most excitement from the crowd was the Omaha Corgi Crew. Turnout for the group was a little low because of the weather, co-president Olivia Fries said, but several Welsh corgis and their owners participated.

Fries said she thinks the parade is a good way to generate awareness for the group, which raises money for local animal rescues, and also just have fun.

“The ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from everybody is pretty good, “ she said. “It’s nice to see everyone watching smile.”

