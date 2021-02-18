 Skip to main content
Stothert to award $105,000 in neighborhood grants to COVID recovery efforts
Stothert to award $105,000 in neighborhood grants to COVID recovery efforts

Vaccines

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert this spring will award $105,000 in grant money to neighborhood associations that create or expand on projects that help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic, including vaccine promotion.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert this spring will award $105,000 in grant money to neighborhood associations that create or expand on projects that help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Examples of proposals include projects that address food insecurity, vaccine awareness and promotion or the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment.

The groups eligible to apply are neighborhood organizations that are registered and listed in the city's Neighborhood Directory by March 15.

Applications will be available on the mayor's website beginning Friday. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. March 19.

Each group will receive up to $5,000.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from the mayor's COVID-19 Community Advisory Board and her grants team. Stothert will approve the final awards.

The recipients will be announced in May.

"Our recovery reaches from government, business and philanthropy to the streets of your neighborhood," Stothert said in a press release. "These grants give associations the opportunity to implement projects that will support their friends and neighbors."

The city typically awards grants to neighborhoods each spring for things like community gardens, block parties and citizen patrol equipment.

Stothert has awarded more than $515,000 in neighborhood grants since 2013, according to the Mayor's Office.

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

How to apply for a grant

Organizations that are registered and listed in the city's Neighborhood Directory by March 15 can apply on the mayor's website at: mayors-office.cityofomaha.org/neighborhoods

Applications will be available Friday. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. March 19.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

