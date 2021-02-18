Stothert to award $105,000 in neighborhood grants to COVID recovery efforts

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert this spring will award $105,000 in grant money to neighborhood associations that create or expand on projects that help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Examples of proposals include projects that address food insecurity, vaccine awareness and promotion or the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment.

The groups eligible to apply are neighborhood organizations that are registered and listed in the city's Neighborhood Directory by March 15.

Applications will be available on the mayor's website beginning Friday. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. March 19.

Each group will receive up to $5,000.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from the mayor's COVID-19 Community Advisory Board and her grants team. Stothert will approve the final awards.

The recipients will be announced in May.

"Our recovery reaches from government, business and philanthropy to the streets of your neighborhood," Stothert said in a press release. "These grants give associations the opportunity to implement projects that will support their friends and neighbors."